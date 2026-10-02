India's 2027 ODI World Cup schedule: All fixtures, potential Super 7s opponents, venues and timings
Check out the full schedule for the Indian team at the Cricket World Cup next year. The Men in Blue will open the campaign against Australia on October 7.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) finally unveiled the full schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup, set to be played in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe in October-November next year. The 57-match tournament will begin on October 2, and India will begin their campaign on October 7 against the defending champions, Australia, at Newlands in Cape Town. Two days later, the Men in Blue will take the field against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.
India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Australia, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Qualifier A. The 2027 World Cup will get underway on October 2 with a Super Series hosted in Namibia, featuring the three lowest-ranked of the 14 qualified teams. These three teams will compete in a round robin format, with the team finishing top of the standings progressing to the Group Stage.
After this, the 12 teams that secured a direct entry into the tournament will be divided into two groups. Group B comprises New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh, and Qualifier B.
The group stage will be followed by a Super Sevens tournament to determine the semi-finalists. The seedings have already been decided, and no matter where India finishes in the group stage, they will be regarded as A1, and if any team knocks India out, they will take the Men in Blue's position as A1.
Because of this new format, India and Pakistan are all but set to face each other once again in the Super 7s stage, and if both teams qualify, the contest would go ahead on November 7 at the Wanderers.
Here's the full India group stage schedule at the 2027 World Cup:
October 7: India vs Australia - Newlands, Cape Town - 1:30 PM
October 10: India vs Pakistan - Wanderers, Johannesburg - 1:30 PM
October 14: India vs Afghanistan - Tshwane - 1:30 PM
October 17: India vs Qualifier A - Bloemfontein - 1:30 PM
October 24: India vs Zimbabwe - Victoria Falls - 1:30 PM
India's potential schedule in Super 7s
October 28: A1 vs A2 (Most likely India vs Australia) - 1:30 PM - Tshwane
October 31: B2 vs A1 (Most likely South Africa vs India) - 1:30 PM - Johannesburg
November 4: A1 vs B1 (Most likely India vs New Zealand) - 1:30 PM - Paarl
November 7: A1 vs A3 (Most likely India vs Pakistan) - 1:30 PM - Cape Town
November 10: A1 vs AB4 (Most likely India vs TBD) - 1:30 PM - Gqeberha
November 14: A1 vs B3 (Most likely India vs England) - 1:30 PM - Durhan
November 17: Semi-final 1 - Cape Town
November 18: Semi-final 2 - Tshwane
November 21: Final - Johannesburg
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More