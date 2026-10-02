A knock worth its weight in gold: Why Ishan Kishan’s 80 is far more valuable and enjoyable than Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma tons

Ishan Kishan has a knack for playing important innings for India. In the Asian Games semifinals against Sri Lanka at Nisshin’s Karogi Athletic Park on Thursday, the left-hander blasted 80 not out off 46 balls and played the most important innings of the day. And he played it while batting at No.5, not at his customary No.3 position. After India lost three wickets shortly after the power play, the Jharkhand batsman bailed the team out, for the umpteenth time this year. (PTI)

Kishan is a big-game player to all intents and purposes. This was not the first time he played a match-defining innings this year. Against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in February, when India lost Abhishek Sharma in the first over and some panic set in, Kishan calmed the nerves through splendid strokeplay, opening on that occasion. His 77 off 40 balls on a tricky Colombo wicket was a masterclass. Everyone else struggled on that pitch. Later in the tournament against New Zealand in the final, batting at No.3, he smashed a 25-ball 54 to propel eventual champions India towards a big score.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan's first reaction after India set up Asian Games gold medal match against Pakistan; ‘They are a spinner-friendly team’

Two things stand out in Kishan’s case. First, he is flexible about his batting position, which was visible against Afghanistan in last month’s T20Is too. Wherever the team wants him to play, he never says no. No insecurity or fear in him. And he chooses the occasion. Last month, in the Duleep Trophy final, Kishan scored 270 and 80 across two innings to ensure South Zone had no option but to concede to East Zone.

Kishan's 80 a cut above Rohit, Gill runfest And two. His fighting spirit. Since being punished by the BCCI in 2023 for saying no to domestic cricket, the 28-year-old has come a long way. He is a changed man, for the better. The diminutive left-handed wicketkeeper batsman made a return to international cricket in the lead-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup, and has since played ODIs at home against Afghanistan in June and against hosts England in July. Kishan is now looking to break into the Test team too; his Duleep Trophy exploits confirm his ambitions. Cricket is now ruling his life. No distractions. Just the game. And no wonder, he has become such an important player for the Indian team. He flies under the radar. Being unassuming adds to his credentials.

Also Read: India set up Asian Games final against Pakistan after Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah brush aside Sri Lanka in semis

In the second ODI on Wednesday night, the Indian team chased down 406 to beat the West Indies for a 2-0 unassailable lead with Shubman Gill (223 not out) and Rohit Sharma (101) running amok. While both are different formats - and besides, India didn’t play a full-fledged Sri Lankan team - there can be a little comparative study. Kishan’s runs against the Lankans are worth much more. For three reasons. First, the pitch wasn’t exactly batting-friendly like it was at Guwahati. Second, when he came into bat, the team was struggling at 59/3 in 6.2 overs. He batted under pressure all through. And third, he didn’t have much support at the other end, but he continued on, right up to the end of innings as India posted 169/7. The match ended right there in India’s triumph, truth be told. A second-string Sri Lanka wasn’t going to chase down 170. However, had the target been, say, 120 or 130, who’s to say the Sri Lankans would not have posed some kind of threat

Kishan is not exactly your batting technician. It was visible in the juicy wickets in Ireland and England. He often struggled there. But there was no lack of willingness to fight. And that's what matters. A player who is not going to throw in the towel.

He is a massive asset at present.