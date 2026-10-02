Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AAP leaders Atishi, AISA's Neha Bora among 500 detained at Jantar Mantar
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Internet suspended till 9pm around Jantar Mantar amid the restrictions imposed in the area under Section 163.
- 7 Mins agoAtishi, Sanjay Singh among those detained
- 43 Mins agoSanjay Singh stages sit-in after being stopped from going to Parliament
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoProtesters chant slogans from inside bus
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoCongress says ‘Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor’
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoNeha Bora, Yogendra Yadav detained
- 1 Hr 21 Mins agoMahua Moitra says ‘no permission is required for citizens to protest’
- 1 Hr 37 Mins ago‘Gyanesh Kumar is a butcher of democracy,' says MA Baby
- 1 Hr 46 Mins ago‘Perhaps they forgot what Gandhi called this’ Neha Bora on protest curbs
- 12:42 PM IST, Oct 2More than 100 protesters detained so far
- 12:40 PM IST, Oct 2CJP calls out ‘same old tactics, same old playbook’
- 12:31 PM IST, Oct 2'We haven't come here to fear your police,' says Atishi
- 12:20 PM IST, Oct 2Police warn protesters to vacate area
- 12:18 PM IST, Oct 2NSUI workers stopped near Jantar Mantar
- 12:03 PM IST, Oct 2Internet suspension ordered from 9am to 9pm
- 11:58 AM IST, Oct 2SFI, DYFI protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
- 11:51 AM IST, Oct 2Barakhamba Road metro station entry, exit closed
- 11:30 AM IST, Oct 2‘Do protests require permission?’ asks Manoj Jha at Jantar Mantar
- 11:12 AM IST, Oct 2‘Don’t be afraid of police,' says AAP's Bharadwaj
- 11:00 AM IST, Oct 2Saurabh Bhardwaj shares video from inside bus
- 10:50 AM IST, Oct 2Internet disruptions reported around Jantar Mantar
- 10:47 AM IST, Oct 2Not just Delhi, another protest in Mumbai today
- 10:43 AM IST, Oct 2Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha removed from protest site
- 10:36 AM IST, Oct 2Cops, BSF personnel check vehicles on DND, ask commuters' destinations
- 10:27 AM IST, Oct 2Protesters detained while trying to enter Jantar Mantar
- 10:23 AM IST, Oct 2‘ A lot of Gen-Z, women, youth will reach,' says Saurabh Bharadwaj
- 10:17 AM IST, Oct 2Saurabh Bharadwaj detained at Jantar Mantar
- 10:04 AM IST, Oct 2Cops create 8-9 security zones, each headed by IPS officer
- 9:58 AM IST, Oct 2What is prohibited under Section 163 in New Delhi district
- 9:34 AM IST, Oct 2List of 11 Metro stations closed amid stir call
- 9:12 AM IST, Oct 2No permission granted for Jantar Mantar protest, says DCP
- 8:55 AM IST, Oct 2RAF, riot control vehicle deployed | Video
- 8:45 AM IST, Oct 2Section 163 in force in New Delhi district, ‘slogan shouting, dharnas’ not allowed
- 8:38 AM IST, Oct 2Who all are expected to join stir
- 8:29 AM IST, Oct 2No police nod for Jantar Mantar stir, 3,000-4,000 protesters expected
- 8:21 AM IST, Oct 2Delhi Metro entry, exit closed at 11 stations
- 8:03 AM IST, Oct 2Heavy police deployment at Jantar Mantar amid protest call
- 7:42 AM IST, Oct 2Kharge announces ‘Save Democracy’ marches from October 2 to 8
- 7:29 AM IST, Oct 2Section 163 imposed at protest site
- 7:24 AM IST, Oct 2Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory amid planned stir today
- 7:22 AM IST, Oct 2Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of protest call
- 7:12 AM IST, Oct 2How Delhi Police is better prepared for Jantar Mantar protests now
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar escalated on Friday, even as the Delhi Police detained over 500 protesters, who were gathered to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Among those detained were AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and Sanjay Singh, as well as activists from student outfits. The protesters were detained while trying to reach the protest site from Ashoka Road. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has also been imposed in the New Delhi district, restricting unauthorised gatherings and demonstrations....Read More
Student unions have announced a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday, Gandhi Jayanti, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the functioning of the Election Commission and its handling of electoral rolls.
The proposed march by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has not been granted permission by Delhi Police. However, the organisations plan to go ahead with the mobilisation, with nearly 1,500 people expected to participate, a member of one of the organisations said.
The planned mobilisation comes amid wider protests by activists and student groups over the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Police deny permission, barricades put up
Delhi Police has so far not granted permission for the proposed October 2 protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources told news agency ANI.
The demonstration has been called by social activists and student groups. Police have also put up barricades on roads leading to the Jantar Mantar area ahead of the proposed protest.
Parallel CJP protest planned in Mumbai
Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, has announced a parallel "Jail Bharo Andolan" at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2 at 4pm.
Dipke had earlier said Mumbai Police denied permission for CJP's proposed protest against Kumar. He subsequently announced that the group would launch the "Jail Bharo Andolan" on Gandhi Jayanti.
Mumbai Police, however, clarified that it was "not empowered to grant permission" for a gathering at Shivaji Park in view of a 2013 Bombay High Court order. The police also said the area is a "silence zone."
AAP appeals to people to join protest
AAP MLA and former Delhi chief minister Atishi on Thursday appealed to people to reach Jantar Mantar at 10am on Friday. In a post on X, she said, "Let's go to Jantar Mantar 2 October 2026 10 AM."
In a video message, Atishi said, "When India became independent in 1947, the most important right we received was the right to vote. We could choose whose government would be formed, and we could choose our own representatives. But today, the BJP is trying to snatch that right away from us through Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. If the right to vote is in danger, it means our democracy is in danger. Therefore, I appeal to all of you to reach Jantar Mantar tomorrow, October 2nd, at 10:00 AM to protect your right to vote."
AAP MP Sanjay Singh also appealed to people to join the protest, alleging that 1.37 crore names had been deleted from electoral rolls in the name of SIR.
What triggered protest
The protest comes amid criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls. The controversy intensified after a newspaper report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge.
However, the ECI has said that the three-member poll panel took all decisions unanimously, including those concerning the SIR.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Atishi, Sanjay Singh among those detained
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The Delhi Police has detained over 100 protesters, including AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh, as well as activists from student outfits, at Jantar Mantar, PTI news agency reported.
Police said they stopped AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at North Avenue, preventing them from proceeding to the protest site. Bharadwaj, in a post on X, said he and Jha were detained despite the peaceful protest, while urging party workers to continue the protest.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Sanjay Singh stages sit-in after being stopped from going to Parliament
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday staged a sit-in on the road after being stopped from proceeding to Parliament amid the ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Speaking to ANI, Singh said he wanted to raise the issue of alleged “vote theft” in Parliament but was stopped despite being an MP.
“I am a Member of Parliament. As a member, I had to raise the issue of 'vote theft', but I am not being allowed to go there,” Singh said.
“How can you stop me from going to Parliament? You can see the dictatorship of the police,” he added.
Singh said he was only seeking to go to Parliament to discharge his duties as a parliamentarian. AAP leaders also raised slogans including, “Dictatorship will not be tolerated in a democracy.”
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Protesters chant slogans from inside bus
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: A picture shows protesters chanting slogans from inside a bus after they were detained by Delhi Police amid the Jantar Mantar protest.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Congress says ‘Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor’
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Congress said in a post on X, “Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor—his resignation and arrest must happen.”
The party said NSUI workers, led by NSUI president Vinod Jakhar, held a foot march to raise the demand, but alleged that police action followed and several workers, along with Jakhar, were taken into custody.
“BJP, which fears and panics at the truth, should remember—we are followers of Gandhi. No matter how hard you try... you won't be able to silence our voice. We will fight against injustice with full strength,” Congress said.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Neha Bora, Yogendra Yadav detained
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AISA leader Neha Bora and activist Yogendra Yadav have also been detained by Delhi Police amid the protest in Delhi.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Mahua Moitra says ‘no permission is required for citizens to protest’
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: TMC leader Mahua Moitra backed the protest in Delhi in a post on X, saying, “No permission is required for citizens to protest criminal actions against our democracy. Nothing at all."
Backing AISA leader Neha Bora, the TMC MP said, "Let @DelhiPolice do what they like. Hum Dekhenge.”
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Gyanesh Kumar is a butcher of democracy,' says MA Baby
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby spoke from inside a police van after being detained by Delhi Police along with senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and SFI and DYFI activists while marching to Jantar Mantar.
He said, "Gyanesh Kumar is a butcher of democracy; instead of arresting people who are doing illegal things, they are arresting us."
The protesters were demanding the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and the restoration of voting rights to those they said had been wrongfully excluded.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Perhaps they forgot what Gandhi called this’ Neha Bora on protest curbs
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AISA leader Neha Bora said in a post on X, “Modi-Shah’s government has brought back the familiar tools of the Raj: prohibit gatherings, shut the routes, threaten detention. All to silence Indian citizens demanding their right to vote.
“Perhaps they forgot what Gandhi called this: Non-Cooperation.”
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: More than 100 protesters detained so far
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The exact number of detentions has not been confirmed yet, but police officials said more than 100 protesters have been detained so far. The number is expected to increase as the protest continues.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: CJP calls out ‘same old tactics, same old playbook’
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Reacting to the protest in Delhi, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) said in a post on X, “Same old tactics, same old playbook. Roads blocked. Barricades installed. Metro stations shut. Thousands of police personnel deployed.
“All of this while, in the National Capital, women still don’t feel safe stepping out after sunset.”
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: 'We haven't come here to fear your police,' says Atishi
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Former Delhi chief minister Atishi shared a clip showing police taking her and other protesters away from the protest site.
In a post on X, she said, “Modi Ji: We haven't come here to fear your police. To save the right to vote, we will keep fighting. Inquilab Zindabad”
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Police warn protesters to vacate area
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: After 15 minutes of sloganeering, police announced that the gathering was illegal and warned that action could be taken against protesters if they did not vacate the area.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: NSUI workers stopped near Jantar Mantar
NSUI workers, led by national president Vinod Jhakhar, took out a march towards the Jantar Mantar protest site but were stopped by police and multiple layers of barricading.
Around 200 workers chanted “Gyanesh Kumar Go Back” as heavy police deployment was put in place. No one has been detained so far.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Internet suspension ordered from 9am to 9pm
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Telecom companies have received orders to suspend internet services from 9am to 9pm in the Jantar Mantar area, within a 1.5-km radius of the protest site.
- via Sejal Gupta
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: SFI, DYFI protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) are protesting against the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
A series of pictures shared by the news agency ANI showed a group of people gathered at the site. The protesters raised slogans against the chief election commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, and demanded his resignation.
AAP leaders are also protesting in Central Delhi, raising the issue of SIR.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Barakhamba Road metro station entry, exit closed
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The entry and exit at Barakhamba Road metro station have been closed until further notice, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.
The entry and exit at 11 other metro stations have also been closed until further notice, while interchange facilities remain available at select stations.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Do protests require permission?’ asks Manoj Jha at Jantar Mantar
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: At Jantar Mantar, RJD MP Manoj Jha questioned the need for permission to hold protests, saying, “They should be ashamed... Do protests require permission? After all, this is Gandhi's country. Today is Gandhi Jayanti,” reported ANI.
Asked if he would take part in the protest, Jha said, “Absolutely!... I want to say that despite turning this into a police state, Gyanesh Kumar, PM Modi, and Amit Shah will not be able to hide their wrongdoing.”
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Don’t be afraid of police,' says AAP's Bharadwaj
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj urged protesters not to be afraid of the police, saying, “Don't be scared of police even if they use lathis.”
Bharadwaj also said Arvind Kejriwal would try to come despite police presence outside his residence, as he and other AAP leaders and protesters were removed from Jantar Mantar, reported PTI.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Saurabh Bhardwaj shares video from inside bus
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj shared a video from inside a bus, showing several protesters seated inside. Several police personnel can also be seen in the bus in the video.
AAP's Sanjeev Jha was also taken away by police.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Internet disruptions reported around Jantar Mantar
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Internet disruptions have been reported around Jantar Mantar, amid the restrictions imposed in the area under Section 163.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Not just Delhi, another protest in Mumbai today
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a major protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Track CJP protest LIVE updates here.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha removed from protest site
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjeev Jha have been removed from the protest site by police amid the ongoing commotion.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Cops, BSF personnel check vehicles on DND, ask commuters' destinations
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Delhi Police and BSF personnel have been deployed on the DND carriageway towards Delhi, where barricades have been placed just before the Yamuna bridge.
The personnel are randomly stopping vehicles and asking drivers and passengers about their destinations and where they are coming from. Police personnel are also noting down details of drivers and passengers in their notebooks.
Officials on duty said they were following instructions from senior officers.
The barricading has slowed traffic on the stretch, with a nearly 100-metre-long queue forming as vehicles are being made to pass through half of the available road space.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Protesters detained while trying to enter Jantar Mantar
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Several protesters who tried to enter the Jantar Mantar protest site from the Ashoka Road side were detained and taken away in a police bus.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘ A lot of Gen-Z, women, youth will reach,' says Saurabh Bharadwaj
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj arrived at Jantar Mantar to protest against the Election Commission and urged people to join the gathering.
"Without using a car, I have reached Jantar Mantar. You too can reach here. I am sure by the afternoon a lot of Gen-Z, women and youth will reach Jantar Mantar to raise their voice against the Election Commission. Protesting is our right. The police are telling us that we have not been given permission to protest. Six days ago, AAP had applied for official permission for a peaceful protest here," Bharadwaj said.
He was later detained by police.