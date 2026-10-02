Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AAP leaders Atishi, AISA's Neha Bora among 500 detained at Jantar Mantar

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Delhi police officals detained members of SFI and DYFI protest against the Election Commission and SIR exercise at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi

Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar escalated on Friday, even as the Delhi Police detained over 500 protesters, who were gathered to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Among those detained were AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and Sanjay Singh, as well as activists from student outfits. The protesters were detained while trying to reach the protest site from Ashoka Road. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has also been imposed in the New Delhi district, restricting unauthorised gatherings and demonstrations. Student unions have announced a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday, Gandhi Jayanti, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the functioning of the Election Commission and its handling of electoral rolls. The proposed march by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has not been granted permission by Delhi Police. However, the organisations plan to go ahead with the mobilisation, with nearly 1,500 people expected to participate, a member of one of the organisations said. The planned mobilisation comes amid wider protests by activists and student groups over the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Police deny permission, barricades put up Delhi Police has so far not granted permission for the proposed October 2 protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources told news agency ANI. The demonstration has been called by social activists and student groups. Police have also put up barricades on roads leading to the Jantar Mantar area ahead of the proposed protest. Parallel CJP protest planned in Mumbai Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, has announced a parallel "Jail Bharo Andolan" at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2 at 4pm. Dipke had earlier said Mumbai Police denied permission for CJP's proposed protest against Kumar. He subsequently announced that the group would launch the "Jail Bharo Andolan" on Gandhi Jayanti. Mumbai Police, however, clarified that it was "not empowered to grant permission" for a gathering at Shivaji Park in view of a 2013 Bombay High Court order. The police also said the area is a "silence zone." AAP appeals to people to join protest AAP MLA and former Delhi chief minister Atishi on Thursday appealed to people to reach Jantar Mantar at 10am on Friday. In a post on X, she said, "Let's go to Jantar Mantar 2 October 2026 10 AM." In a video message, Atishi said, "When India became independent in 1947, the most important right we received was the right to vote. We could choose whose government would be formed, and we could choose our own representatives. But today, the BJP is trying to snatch that right away from us through Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. If the right to vote is in danger, it means our democracy is in danger. Therefore, I appeal to all of you to reach Jantar Mantar tomorrow, October 2nd, at 10:00 AM to protect your right to vote." AAP MP Sanjay Singh also appealed to people to join the protest, alleging that 1.37 crore names had been deleted from electoral rolls in the name of SIR. What triggered protest The protest comes amid criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls. The controversy intensified after a newspaper report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge. However, the ECI has said that the three-member poll panel took all decisions unanimously, including those concerning the SIR. ...Read More

Student unions have announced a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday, Gandhi Jayanti, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the functioning of the Election Commission and its handling of electoral rolls. The proposed march by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has not been granted permission by Delhi Police. However, the organisations plan to go ahead with the mobilisation, with nearly 1,500 people expected to participate, a member of one of the organisations said. The planned mobilisation comes amid wider protests by activists and student groups over the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Police deny permission, barricades put up Delhi Police has so far not granted permission for the proposed October 2 protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources told news agency ANI. The demonstration has been called by social activists and student groups. Police have also put up barricades on roads leading to the Jantar Mantar area ahead of the proposed protest. Parallel CJP protest planned in Mumbai Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, has announced a parallel "Jail Bharo Andolan" at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2 at 4pm. Dipke had earlier said Mumbai Police denied permission for CJP's proposed protest against Kumar. He subsequently announced that the group would launch the "Jail Bharo Andolan" on Gandhi Jayanti. Mumbai Police, however, clarified that it was "not empowered to grant permission" for a gathering at Shivaji Park in view of a 2013 Bombay High Court order. The police also said the area is a "silence zone." AAP appeals to people to join protest AAP MLA and former Delhi chief minister Atishi on Thursday appealed to people to reach Jantar Mantar at 10am on Friday. In a post on X, she said, "Let's go to Jantar Mantar 2 October 2026 10 AM." In a video message, Atishi said, "When India became independent in 1947, the most important right we received was the right to vote. We could choose whose government would be formed, and we could choose our own representatives. But today, the BJP is trying to snatch that right away from us through Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. If the right to vote is in danger, it means our democracy is in danger. Therefore, I appeal to all of you to reach Jantar Mantar tomorrow, October 2nd, at 10:00 AM to protect your right to vote." AAP MP Sanjay Singh also appealed to people to join the protest, alleging that 1.37 crore names had been deleted from electoral rolls in the name of SIR. What triggered protest The protest comes amid criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls. The controversy intensified after a newspaper report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge. However, the ECI has said that the three-member poll panel took all decisions unanimously, including those concerning the SIR.