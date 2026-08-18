Glenn Maxwell and wife Vini Raman welcome second child, introduce baby girl Maia with adorable announcement
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his wife, Vini Raman, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Maia Maxwell, the couple announced on Tuesday.
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his wife, Vini Raman, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Maia Maxwell, the couple announced on Tuesday.
Maxwell and Raman shared the news through a joint Instagram post, introducing their daughter with the caption: "our dream girl is here, Maia Maxwell."
The announcement was followed by congratulatory messages and good wishes from fellow cricketers, sports franchises and fans.
Maia is the couple's second child. Their firstborn, son Logan Maverick Maxwell, was born on September 11, 2023.
Maxwell and Raman first met in December 2013.
They initially became friends before beginning a relationship and making it official in 2017. The couple announced their engagement in February 2020.
They married on March 27, 2022, in Melbourne, where they held two wedding ceremonies.
The celebrations included a traditional Christian wedding as well as a Tamil Brahmin ceremony, with Maxwell wearing a traditional golden sherwani.
Maxwell and Vini's family grows
The birth of Maia comes during a different phase of Maxwell's career. The explosive Australian all-rounder announced his retirement from ODI cricket in June 2025, bringing down the curtain on a 149-match career in which he scored 3,990 runs and claimed 77 wickets. He was part of Australia's World Cup-winning squads in 2015 and 2023, with his extraordinary unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in Mumbai becoming one of the defining performances of the latter triumph.
Maxwell, however, continued his international career in the shortest format after stepping away from ODIs. He was included in Australia's plans for the 2026 T20 World Cup as the team continued to value his power-hitting, off-spin and versatility.
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Away from cricket, Tuesday's announcement was firmly about family. The joint Instagram post from Maxwell and Vini quickly attracted thousands of reactions as congratulations poured in for the couple.
With Logan now getting a younger sister, the Maxwell household has welcomed its newest member — and, as the parents themselves described her, their “dream girl”, Maia.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More