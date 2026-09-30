Rohit Sharma refuses to reveal meaning behind unusual high-knee celebration after century: ‘It's for me, it's not to be shared'

That answer only added another layer of intrigue to a celebration that had already become one of the defining images of the match. Rohit did not link it to fitness, criticism or any external message, meaning any such interpretation would remain speculation unless he chooses to explain it himself.

“Well, I will keep that celebration for myself. Ah, it's for me, it's for me. Somethings are just meant to be with you. It's not to be shared. So, yeah, that was for me,” Rohit said after India completed a remarkable chase.

Asked directly about what the celebration represented, Rohit refused to disclose its meaning. He made it clear that the gesture had a personal significance, one he had no intention of explaining publicly.

Rohit had just completed his hundred in the second ODI against West Indies when he broke into a conspicuous sequence of high-knee hops. It was markedly different from the relatively restrained celebrations normally associated with him, and the gesture immediately attracted attention because of how deliberate it appeared.

Rohit Sharma was willing to speak at length about the enormity of India’s chase, the conditions in Guwahati and his partnership with Shubman Gill . But when the conversation turned towards the unusual celebration that followed his century, the India opener suddenly decided there was one part of the evening he wanted to keep entirely to himself.

Jadeja wanted an even more dramatic Rohit celebration The mystery apparently continued even after the match, with Ravindra Jadeja among those interested in discovering what the high-knee routine actually meant. Rohit revealed that Jadeja approached him about it, only to receive essentially the same answer as everyone watching from outside.

“Ya, he was asking me what that celebration was all about and I told him that I will tell you in the dressing room. It's for me,” Rohit said. The exchange suggested there was indeed a specific thought behind the celebration, although Rohit was determined to keep its meaning within the dressing room.

Jadeja, though, apparently had plans for something far more theatrical. Rohit revealed that his teammate wanted him to incorporate a slide and a jump into the celebration, an idea the opener immediately rejected after the physical demands of the evening.

“But he was quite innovative. He wanted me to come and slide and jump and that's how he wanted me to celebrate. But I said, man after 50 overs of fielding, batting almost for 25-30 overs, I was never going to do that,” Rohit said.

The comment also underlined just how demanding Rohit’s evening had been. India had spent the full 50 overs in the field as West Indies piled up 405 for seven, before Rohit returned to open a chase that required India to score at more than eight runs an over from the outset.

Rather than being overwhelmed by the target, Rohit and Gill stripped much of the pressure away through their opening partnership. Rohit reached his hundred in 72 balls and eventually made 101 from 75, while Gill remained at the crease until India completed the chase at 406 for two in only 43.3 overs.

Also Read: India vs West Indies Highlights 2nd ODI: Gill's record 223 powers IND to breathtaking eight-wicket win in Guwahati

Rohit said the pair consciously avoided becoming consumed by the size of the target. Their focus instead remained on responding to each delivery and constructing the sort of substantial partnership that a pursuit of 406 demanded.

“Yeah, absolutely. Like you said, the wicket was good. We just wanted to continue to keep batting. We were not worried about the scoreboard to be honest. We were just trying to play to the merit of the ball,” Rohit said.

“We were just stitching a partnership which I think when you are chasing a target like that, you need to keep stitching big partnerships. Gill was fantastic tonight. He was very much in control of his batting in the entire innings and to stay not out at the end was fantastic to see as well.”

Yet even after a night dominated by enormous numbers and one of India’s most extraordinary ODI chases, one detail remained deliberately unexplained. Rohit gave everyone the high knees; the reason behind them, at least for now, belongs only to him and the Indian dressing room.