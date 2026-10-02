Ravindra Jadeja spills the beans on his latest celebration: ‘Got a wicket after a long time’

Ravindra Jadeja's lean patch with the ball in ODIs finally came to an end in the second match of the three-game series against the West Indies, returning with two scalps. Ever since the Champions Trophy 2025, the left-arm spinner had found it tough to take a wicket and curb the run flow; however, in the second ODI at Barsapara in Guwahati, the experienced campaigner dismissed Amir Jangoo and Alzarri Joseph. Ravindra Jadeja scalped two wickets in the second ODI against the West Indies. (PTI)

After dismissing Jangoo, the third centurion of the game for the Windies, Jadeja couldn't help but channel his inner Emraan Hashmi, breaking out into an impromptu dance step. Once the catch was pouched by Ruturaj Gaikwad at backward point, the all-rounder came up with a celebration inspired by a dance step from the song ‘Afsana Banaya Aapne’ from the upcoming movie ‘Gunmaaster G9’.

Two days later, Jadeja finally spilt the beans on his latest viral celebration, saying he has always been a huge Emraan fan. He also explained the joy of taking a wicket after a long time in the 50-over format.

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"I'm a huge fan of Emraan Hashmi, so when his song came out, I liked that step. I got a wicket after a really long time. Whenever I feel like doing something different on that particular day, I try to do a different celebration," Jadeja said in a video posted by BCCI.

"Luckily, I got the wicket. At that time, it came on my instinct, and I did that," he added.

Speaking of Jangoo's dismissal, Jadeja had dropped it short and outside off stump. The left-hander then cut the ball only to find Gaikwad. The fielder didn't hold on to the ball neatly but somehow managed to stick his fingertips before clutching it with his body.

The second ODI, which saw India chasing down 406 with eight wickets in hand, also witnessed Jadeja coming up with respectable figures, taking two wickets and conceding 65 runs in his quota of ten overs.

How did the second ODI unfold? The second ODI between the two teams saw India opting to bowl. Jangoo, Shai Hope and John Campbell were the three centurions for the visitors as the Windies piled on 405 runs.

However, India didn't break a sweat in chasing the total down as they overhauled the score with eight wickets in hand and 45 balls to spare. Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front, hitting an unbeaten 223, while Rohit Sharma also got his 35th ODI century.

In the end, Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad (31*) took India over the line. Virat Kohli managed just 29 runs; however, his knock was studded with 3 fours and one six, and once again, the right-hander played with a strike rate of more than 150.