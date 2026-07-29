Brother of Bumrah-diluter Sam Konstas joins Greece cricket team as part of the bigger plan

Indian fans can never forget Sam Konstas. In 2024-25, then a 19-year-old, Konstas rattled India not a little. His run-ins with Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, his brazen ramp shots against the Indian pacer, his useful innings at the top of the order that helped Australia eventually win 3-1, all have become legends of cricketing folklore. Jasprit Bumrah was rattled big time that day. (AP)

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He played three more Tests later that year but failed to live up to the raised expectations. He has not played for Australia in any of the formats since. However, in what is good news for the Konstas family, his older brother, Billy, has found himself an international team to represent. Not Australia, of course, but a country far away in Europe. A country yet to make its mark in international cricket, although it has been an ICC member since 1995.

BBC Sport understands that Billy has been included in a 14-member squad for a European qualifying event scheduled to take place next month in Finland. Billy is a grade cricketer in Sydney. He also works as a cricket coach as well as a physiotherapist. The 24-year-old is not the only Aussie that the Greek cricket board (Hellenic Cricket Federation) is trying to lure away from Australia in their attempt to qualify for the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Blake Nikitaras, who has played first-class cricket for New South Wales and has represented Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash, is another player that the HCF is trying to woo. Basically, the HCF is targeting many Aussie players with Greek heritage.

“The elder Konstas is joined in the squad by another Greek-Aussie in 21-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder Blake Faunce, who played representative age-group cricket for Australian Capital Territory.

“Another Australian with Greek heritage, Peter Hatzoglou, has also been in discussions with the Greek federation, but is not currently eligible for selection.

“At this stage, it seems unlikely Nikitaras and Hatzoglou will be available, but should Greece make it through a 10-team European sub-regional qualifier C then they could come into the mix,” BBC Sport said.