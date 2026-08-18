Why was Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of the Galle Test against India?

Dinesh Chandimal was ruled out of the ongoing Galle Test against India on Tuesday after he suffered a nasty injury in the opening session on Day 4. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed that the batter would not be taking any further part in the opening Test of the two-match series after he failed to pass the concussion test conducted by the medical team. Chandimal was replaced by Pasindu Sooriyabandara, and the latter is now expected to come out to bat at No.3 for the hosts. Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of the Galle Test against India. (AFP)

According to a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket, Chandimal was assessed by the team's physiotherapist and doctor at the venue before being taken to the hospital for further precautionary scans. The initial assessment found no signs of internal injury, offering some relief to the Sri Lankan camp. However, later, he was ruled out due to a concussion.

“Dinesh Chandimal sustained an injury while fielding during the first session of the fourth day, hitting his shoulder and head hard on the ground. He was taken for a precautionary scan, which was clear, with no signs of internal injury,” the SLC said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Also Read: IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test Day 4: Check all updates and scorecard

“Chandimal was subsequently assessed for concussion by the doctor and team physiotherapist on the ground and was ruled out after the assessment. Pasindu Sooriyabandara will replace Dinesh Chandimal as the concussion replacement. The match referee has approved the concussion replacement,” the statement added.

The incident occurred towards the end of the fourth over of the day's play in Galle. Chandimal moved quickly to stop the ball from reaching the boundary but landed awkwardly after diving, immediately appearing to be in considerable discomfort. The 36-year-old was seen clutching the area around his neck while remaining on the ground, prompting the Sri Lankan medical team to attend to him.

The situation of the Test The visitors India set a daunting 372-run target for Sri Lanka after being bowled out for 193 in the second innings. Asitha Fernando was the pick of the Lankan bowlers, returning with four wickets. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant propelled India's lead after a whirlwind 66-run knock, which also helped him become the first Asian batter to surpass 100 sixes in Test cricket.

Chandimal had been dismissed for just four runs in the first innings as India built a substantial advantage and secured a 178-run lead. His absence now leaves Sri Lanka without one of its most experienced middle-order batters at a critical juncture.