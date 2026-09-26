Need to be ten times better after injury layoff, says Prasidh Krishna

India pacer Prasidh Krishna says his injury lay-off has only strengthened his resolve to return at a higher level, with the fast bowler setting his sights on the demanding five-Test series against Australia and acknowledging its significance in the World Test Championship cycle. India pacer Prasidh Krishna says his injury lay-off has only strengthened his resolve. (PTI)

India are scheduled to host Australia for a five-Test series next year.

"I always tell myself that if I was at a certain level when I got injured, I need to be ten times better when I come back. That mindset is really important," Prasidh told JioStar ahead of India's long home season.

The 30-year-old pacer, who has played five-Test series in both Australia and England, said India are already preparing for the challenge of sustaining their intensity across 25 days of cricket.

"I've experienced five-Test series twice now, once in Australia and once in England, and I've grown a lot from those experiences. It's a completely different challenge to stay in rhythm and carry momentum across five games and 25 days of cricket," he said.

"The team is already building towards that challenge. Everyone is in great shape and has the right mindset to take it on. We also know how important the series is in the WTC cycle, so I'm really looking forward to it."

Prasidh, who has battled injuries during his career, also spoke about the mental and physical demands of returning to competitive cricket.

"Being injured and unable to take part in the cricket that's going on is difficult for anyone. The rehab journey is gruelling because you have to do the same things again and again," he said.

The pacer said the upcoming New Zealand tour will provide a contrasting challenge, particularly for the fast bowlers.

"New Zealand is going to be a completely different challenge. It's a beautiful place to play, but as a bowler, it tests you in every way, your skill, your endurance and your ability to keep coming back session after session," he said.

Prasidh, who has established himself as an important part of India's Test bowling group, attributed his consistency to the ability to adapt to varying conditions and work effectively with his bowling partners.

"I think it's the ability to adapt and deliver, no matter what the conditions are. You need to be able to run in and bowl your heart out wherever you play," he said.

"Like batting, bowling is about partnerships, being able to complement each other and deliver whatever the team needs."