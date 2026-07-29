Irfan Pathan tears into selectors over Auqib Nabi omission: 'I didn't understand the selection process'
While welcoming Saransh Jain's selection, Pathan wondered why the same principle had not been applied to Auqib Nabi.
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has questioned the selectors over the omission of Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi from India's Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Nabi had also missed out on the one-off Test against Afghanistan, though he travelled with the squad as a net bowler. The right-arm seamer strengthened his reputation with a standout domestic season, playing a pivotal role in Jammu and Kashmir's historic Ranji Trophy triumph. He particularly caught the eye with an impressive spell against KL Rahul in the final. Nabi further enhanced his credentials on the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka, where he picked up six wickets across two four-day matches. Despite consistent performances at both the domestic and India A levels, the selectors overlooked him again for a place in the senior Test squad.
Expanding on his criticism, Pathan said he was unable to understand the selectors' decision to overlook Auqib Nabi despite the pacer's impressive domestic performances. The former India all-rounder argued that the one-off Test against Afghanistan would have been the ideal opportunity to hand Nabi his debut instead of relying on an established bowler like Mohammed Siraj.
“I honestly don’t have any logical answer for Nabi not being picked,” Pathan told Sportstar.
“I didn’t understand the selection process. Mohammad Siraj is your go-to bowler. When (Jasprit) Bumrah is not there, Siraj becomes your No.1 bowler. So, what was the need to play against Afghanistan in a Test that wasn’t even part of the World Test Championship,” Pathan said, adding: “If domestic performances matter, why didn’t you reward Auqib? That was the best opportunity to play him and test him at that level…”
Also Read - VVS Laxman not in line to replace Gautam Gambhir, but fresh outlook in Zimbabwe, upcoming Asian Games keep the door open
Pathan also made a strong case for rewarding performances in domestic cricket, insisting that Nabi has consistently shown the qualities needed to succeed at the highest level. The former India all-rounder warned that delaying opportunities for promising fast bowlers could cost India valuable years during the most productive phase of their careers.
“People talk about pace, but you’ve got to see how a bowler is beating the bat. Is he troubling the best batters in domestic cricket? He has done that consistently. Even in the final of the Ranji Trophy, he troubled senior batters like K.L. Rahul and everyone saw that. So, his performances deserved a reward,” Pathan said.
“The more you delay a fast bowler’s peak, the more you are going to lose out on him. Fast bowlers are at their peak between 27 and 32. You don’t want to miss that window, especially when someone is in rhythm,” he said.
Pathan questions selectors for Nabi's treatment
While welcoming Saransh Jain's selection, Pathan wondered why the same principle had not been applied to Nabi, arguing that the Jammu and Kashmir pacer had also earned an opportunity through sustained performances in domestic cricket.
“What signal are we sending to domestic cricketers? Saransh Jain getting picked on the back of domestic performances is fantastic. It tells domestic cricketers that performances will be rewarded. He’s 33 and got rewarded for four or five years of consistent performances. But then, what’s wrong with Auqib? He has performed consistently too, and as a fast bowler there are even more opportunities because pacers get injured more often, so a back-up always helps…" he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More