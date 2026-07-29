Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rapid rise continues with East Zone vice-captaincy for Duleep Trophy
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, notably, is the only player from Bihar to make the cut.
The rise and rise of the IPL boy wonder continues. Days after his Player of the Series-winning performance in India's 2-0 clean sweep of Zimbabwe, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named vice-captain of the Ishan Kishan-led East Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which begins next month.
The squad was finalised during the East Zone Selection Committee meeting held at the Cricket Association of Bengal's Club House on Wednesday. The selectors also met CAB president Sourav Ganguly before announcing a squad largely comprising players from Bengal and Jharkhand. Sooryavanshi, notably, is the only player from Bihar to make the cut.
More importantly, the appointment underlines the faith Indian selectors now have in the teenager as an all-format cricketer. While he has already taken the IPL and international white-ball circuit by storm, this will be his first selection for the prestigious red-ball zonal tournament, marking another significant milestone in his rapid rise.
Bihar Cricket Association president Harsh Vardhan hailed the youngster's elevation.
"At such a young age, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becoming the vice-captain of the East Zone team is a matter of immense pride for Bihar cricket.
"Through his outstanding performances and mature approach to the game, he has earned the trust of the selectors."
The East Zone squad also features veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, India internationals Mukesh Kumar and Shahbaz Ahmed, along with former India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran. Besides captain Kishan, Jharkhand are represented by India A players Kumar Kushagra and Anukul Roy.
The Duleep Trophy, which marks the beginning of India's domestic red-ball season, will be played from August 23 to September 6 at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
East Zone squad: Ishan Kishan (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Shikjar Mohan, Anukul Roy, Virat Singh, Subhransu Senapati, Denish Das, Abhijit Sarkar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More