AB de Villiers cites Shreyas Iyer's remarks, raises big Gautam Gambhir question: ‘He was full of credit for VVS Laxman’

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has shared his thoughts on the growing debate surrounding India's coaching setup following the team's contrasting performances under Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman. India's difficult tour of the UK, which included a historic T20I series defeat to Ireland followed by losses in both the T20I and ODI series against England, has intensified the spotlight on Gambhir's tenure. In contrast, India looked far more composed and confident during the subsequent Zimbabwe tour under stand-in coach VVS Laxman, registering a convincing 3-0 clean sweep. Shreyas Iyer praised VVS Laxman after India beat Zimbabwe 3-0. (ANI Pic Service)

The Proteas great referred to Shreyas Iyer's comments praising Laxman's communication and the freedom he gave players to express themselves. While raising the possibility that Laxman's presence may have created a more relaxed dressing-room environment, De Villiers stressed that he was only offering a theory rather than making a definitive claim.

"Shreyas Iyer was full of credit for VVS Laxman and the way he coached the team. He said that VVS allowed them to be free and the messaging was clear. Is there something boiling? Maybe there is a bit of heat on Gautam Gambhir as the players seem to enjoy VVS' aura and presence in the change room," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

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After the series win, Iyer took the opportunity to thank Laxman, who filled in for regular head coach Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir took a break after the gruelling tour of the UK and will be back for the Test tour of Sri Lanka in August.

"I think we were flawless, honestly speaking, throughout the series barring the catches that we dropped. It was a phenomenal effort by everyone in the team, including the support staff. Thank you VVS sir for motivating us and inspiring us. Each and every day when we stepped onto the field, I think everything that you mentioned was apt and we could relate to it. So, thank you so much," he said.

ABD hints at competition between VVS and Gambhir Meanwhile, De Villiers further suggested that the recent results may have created an interesting dynamic within India's coaching setup. While making it clear he was speculating, the former South Africa captain said Gambhir could now be under added pressure if players are seen to respond more positively to Laxman's methods, potentially creating healthy competition between the two coaches.

"There seems to be a competition. You think you take a break and rest a little bit to man-manage yourself. And the next minute you realise that the players are enjoying someone else's presence perhaps a bit more. Maybe there is something there with Laxman pushing Gambhir and forcing his hand too," said De Villiers.