Misfield, frustration, miracle: Himmat Singh's accidental kick creates bizarre last-ball run-out in wild DPL thriller

A moment of frustration produced one of the most extraordinary run-outs seen in the Delhi Premier League as Himmat Singh accidentally kicked the ball onto the stumps after misfielding it, forcing New Delhi Tigers’ match against Outer Delhi Warriors into a Super Over. Himmat Singh effected a strange run-out in a DPL 2026 match. (Screengrab from X)

Outer Delhi needed only one run from the final delivery to complete a chase of 156 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Pratham Saluja squeezed the ball towards mid-on and immediately set off for the winning single. Himmat moved forward to collect it but failed to gather the ball cleanly. Annoyed by the mistake, the New Delhi Tigers captain appeared to kick the ball away in frustration. The ball, however, travelled directly towards the wicket and struck the stumps with Saluja still short of his crease.

For a few seconds, even Himmat appeared uncertain about what had happened. His teammates began celebrating the dismissal while the fielder looked back towards the wicket, seemingly surprised that his angry reaction to the misfield had produced a direct hit. Saluja was dismissed without scoring and Outer Delhi finished their 15 overs on 155/9, level with New Delhi’s total. The final-ball dismissal was Outer Delhi’s second run-out in succession after captain Siddhant Sharma had been caught short on the previous delivery.

The sequence turned what appeared to be a straightforward chase into a Super Over and instantly became the biggest talking point of the match.