Pakistan hire Michael Smith to revive struggling batting unit before England Tests

The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former South African domestic cricketer Michael Smith as the new batting coach for the men’s national side. The 46-year-old has signed a two-year contract, locking him into the post across Test, One Day International, and T20 International formats. PCB ropes in Michael Smith as batting coach to fix Pakistan's batting woes. (X Image)

Smith’s tenure will begin ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming three-match Test series against England starting August 19. The arrival of a specialist batting coach has been long overdue. National selector Asad Shafiq had been filling that position temporarily alongside full-time bowling coach Umar Gul. Fixing a fragile batting lineup will be his immediate mandate.

Pakistan’s red-ball record in recent seasons paints a grim picture, with 13 losses in their last 17 Tests, leaving them ninth in the World Test Championship standings. Deep-seated technical issues and mid-innings capitulations have repeatedly undermined the side.

In Tarouba, in the first Test of their ongoing tour of the West Indies, Pakistan suffered what has become an unsurprising batting collapse, sliding from a comfortable 244 for 3 in the first innings to lose seven wickets for just 38 runs. They subsequently crumbled to 120 all out while chasing 211 in the fourth innings.

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It was their eighth straight away Test loss, going back to the 2023-24 tour of Australia. Defeat in the ongoing second Test at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain would make that nine on the trot. The appointment of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as red-ball head coach has done little to change that trajectory, as Pakistan suffered a 2-0 whitewash to Bangladesh in May. Rebuilding that confidence, and drilling in a mature balance of composure and risk-taking, will be Smith's biggest challenge.

Smith's coaching credentials While Smith never represented South Africa internationally, he brings a deep foundation of coaching credentials and tactical experience. During a decade-long playing career from 2003 to 2013, the right-handed batter played 89 first-class matches, 72 List A games, and 16 T20s, amassing 7,029 runs and nine centuries in South African domestic cricket.

After retiring, Smith earned a Level 4 coaching qualification and built a reputation as an adaptable technical consultant.

His knowledge of the Pakistani circuit is extensive. He has been part of the coaching staff for three different franchises in the Pakistan Super League: Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, and Multan Sultans. Outside the PSL, Smith worked as a batting coach for Cricket Tasmania and the Big Bash League’s Hobart Hurricanes, while also serving as a consultant for South African domestic teams KZN Inland and Eastern Province.