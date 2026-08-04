'You created magic': Rohit Sharma's emotional farewell to behind-the-scenes architect T Dilip

Former India captain Rohit Sharma paid an emotional tribute to outgoing fielding coach T Dilip, who brought the curtains down on his five-year stint with the Indian men's team. In a heartfelt message, Rohit called Dilip a "legend" and a "behind-the-scenes workhorse", acknowledging the role he played in shaping India's dressing-room culture and raising the team's fielding standards during one of its most successful periods. Rohit Sharma with T Dilip

Rohit's social media post came in response to Dilip's emotional farewell note after officially parting ways with the national side. The Hyderabad-based coach reflected on his five-year journey with Team India and thanked the BCCI, former head coach Rahul Dravid, current head coach Gautam Gambhir, the captains he worked under, and every member of the support staff for their trust and support.

"Five years. It's difficult to find the right words for a journey that has meant so much. When I first walked into this setup, I came in with one simple intention, to give everything I had every single day. Fielding has always been my way of contributing to the game I love, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to have played a part in this team's journey," Dilip wrote.

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The former fielding coach also looked back on the now-famous fielding medal tradition he introduced during the 2023 ODI World Cup, an initiative that went viral and drew praise from former cricketers for rewarding excellence in the field.

"The fielding medal will always hold a very special place in my heart. Seeing the excitement it created in the dressing room, the smiles it brought and the value the players attached to it are memories I'll carry with me forever," he wrote.