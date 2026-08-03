Pacer Nabi’s Test call-up reward for excelling in domestic cricket

Mumbai: Former India captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar maintains that the most important thing is to pick a player when he is in form and doing well. Auqib Nabi celebrate a wicket during the unofficial Test series between India A and Sri Lanka A in Sri Lanka. (SLC/PTI)

In domestic cricket, no one is in better rhythm than Auqib Nabi. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer has delivered back-to-back blockbuster seasons. Nabi claimed 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including 60 wickets in the 2025-26 campaign, playing a pivotal role in J&K’s maiden Ranji triumph.

After such a brilliant show, it was a given that he would be an automatic pick for India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan in June at New Chandigarh. To the disbelief of cricket fans, Nabi’s name was missing when the team was announced.

Nabi was also not picked in the original squad for the upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka either. However, strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah not recovering from his knee injury has paved the way for the 29-year-old’s inclusion as a replacement.

When a deserving candidate’s selection is delayed the fear is that he may lose motivation. The break thus could not have come at a better time. It is reward for his toil and fine performances.

“It’s a big achievement for Nabi because he has set an example for all those in India who are playing in the domestic circuit. Now they can have the belief that if you do well in the domestic circuit, you can play for India,” said P Krishna Kumar, Nabi’s bowling coach for the last three seasons with J&K.

“I knew this route is very long; for example, if someone is playing IPL, it’s a shorter route because you get a chance to play against the top players of the world, and if you perform you get selected for India. But not everyone can play IPL. This (Nabi’s selection) has given the belief to all aspiring cricketers… That is the biggest message that has gone in the domestic circuit,” said Kumar, who played 70 first-class games and is now the fast bowling coach at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

How important was it for Nabi to get this break? “Only last week he was at the COE. He was slightly down that he was not getting the chance. But the best thing about Nabi is he has got a cool head on his shoulders. I told him, “Don’t worry, selection is not in your hand. You can only control what you can and take wickets.” He said, “Absolutely, you’re right sir,” as he works hard getting ready for the Duleep Trophy.

“Now by God’s grace, he has got a chance in a Test series. His selection has given belief.”

Nabi, who hails from a remote village in Kashmir’s Baramulla, is the third J&K player to get a senior India call-up, after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik, who both played limited-overs cricket.

India’s seam attack for Sri Lanka includes Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar. He may have to wait for his turn, but he is in good rhythm. To his advantage, he is well versed with the conditions in Sri Lanka as he was in the India A squad that toured recently, where he took six wickets in two first-class games.

Nabi missed out in the first place because the selectors and team management preferred extra pace and bounce, qualities the taller Brar offers.

Nabi’s strength is his mastery over moving the ball with accuracy.

An out and out strike bowler, the Kashmiri makes for a great sight – batters being bowled through the gate or trapped while shouldering arms. Nabi described his bowling in an earlier interview to this newspaper: “(I look to) Hit the right areas from where you have a higher chance of taking wickets… outswing, inswing from the same spot. The key to my success is to be focussed and hit the right areas.

“Whichever wicket, whether it is flat or helpful, my mindset is to hit the good areas and move the ball from there, and bowl with patience. It helps a lot if you keep things simple.”

The Tests will be played in Galle (Aug 15-19) and Colombo (Aug 23-27).