Kohli-Gambhir's heated moment from IPL recalled by umpire Anil Chaudhary: ‘There’s a limit, it should not be crossed'

Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary has revisited the infamous confrontation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during the 2013 Indian Premier League, revealing that he sensed trouble brewing because of the aggressive manner in which both cricketers approached the game. Kohli, then captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Gambhir, who was leading Kolkata Knight Riders, became involved in a heated exchange during their match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 11, 2013. Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli in a heated moment from IPL 2013. (X images)

The confrontation began after Kohli was dismissed during RCB’s run chase. Words were exchanged as the batter made his way off the field, prompting Kohli to turn back and move towards Gambhir. Players and officials intervened before the situation could escalate further.

Chaudhary, who was one of the on-field umpires for the match, said he had anticipated that an altercation could take place because of the intensity associated with the players involved. “I knew something like that would happen because all of them from the North play with aggression. I have played local cricket too, and our players have always played like this,” Chaudhary said on JioHotstar.

“If they don’t play with that aggression, their performances won’t come out as well. The flavour of the game won’t be there if you put too many restrictions on the players. But there’s a limit, and it shouldn’t be crossed.”

The incident became one of the defining controversies of that IPL season and marked the beginning of a strained public relationship between Kohli and Gambhir. The two Delhi cricketers were involved in another heated confrontation a decade later, following RCB’s victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 season. Kohli had exchanged words with LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq during the match before clashing with Gambhir after the players had completed their post-match handshakes.

Their relationship has seemingly improved since then, particularly after Gambhir was appointed India’s head coach. The pair have publicly shared several cordial moments while working together with the national side.

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‘Virat doesn’t have any malice’ Chaudhary, meanwhile, defended Kohli’s animated personality and said his aggression should not be mistaken for personal hostility. The former umpire revealed that he had known Kohli since the batter’s junior cricket days and had officiated several of his matches before he became an international star.

“Actually, my advantage with Virat was that I had officiated his matches since childhood, so I have known him for a long time. He doesn’t have any malice,” Chaudhary said.

“He reacts aggressively sometimes, but if you’re right, he’ll give you a thumbs up too. Between overs, he’ll come over and put a hand around your waist. But he is lively throughout. Players like him should be there, otherwise, the game will get boring.”

Kohli has frequently attracted attention for his emotional celebrations, confrontations and constant involvement in proceedings, even when he is not directly involved in the play.

Chaudhary argued that such characters add energy to cricket but reiterated that players must ensure their aggression remains within acceptable limits. The former India captain continues to represent RCB in the IPL, while Gambhir is currently overseeing the Indian team as its head coach.