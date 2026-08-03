In a shocking call, Pakistan drop pacer Mohammad Abbas for the second Windies Test; Babar Azam provides a weak excuse
Mohammad Abbas took a five-for in the first Test. In fact, for the past several months, he has been Pakistan’s number one pacer.
Pakistan left out Mohammad Abbas for the second and last Test against the West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval on Sunday. The call surprised all and sundry in light of Abbas’ performance in the first Test, in which he took a five-for in the second innings. In fact, for the past several months, he has been the most efficient among all Pakistani pacers. So dropping an in-form player shocked everyone.
At the toss which the Caribbean team won, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Abbas was dropped because of the conditions at the Port-of-Spain Stadium. Not because of any injury, but because of the conditions! Pakistan made four changes to their XI from the first Test. They handed debuts to Ubaid Shah, fast bowler Naseem Shah’s brother, and batsman Awais Zafar. Abdullah Shafique (batsman) and spinner Sajid Khan also made it back to the Playing XI. Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Shan Masood (injury) and Abbas were meanwhile the ones who lost their places.
Also Read: Justin Greaves resists Pakistan bowlers on the opening day of the second Test at Trinidad with solid unbeaten fifty
The Queen’s Park Oval historically offers a lot of support to spinners, so Pakistan can’t be entirely blamed for the call they made, but the question is: why would you bring in an inexperienced bowler like Ubaid Shah and put him under pressure in a very important match? Having lost the first game by 90 runs, the Pakistanis are already trailing 1-0 in the two-game rubber. If Abbas had been replaced with a spinner, that would have made sense but because Shah took his place, which can only mean one thing, that despite his top-notch bowling in the first Test and in the several past months, the team management doesn’t have too much confidence in him.
Anyway, after deciding to bat first, the West Indies finished the opening day of the contest on 239/5, with Justin Greaves playing the most important innings of the day. His 64 not out off 125 balls was a clinic in patience. The home team was at one time struggling at 174/5, but captain Roston Chase (36 not out) and Greaves, who had taken a five-for in the first game, took them to safety at the end of the day. Out of five wickets, two wickets went to spinners with Sajid and Ali Usman being the wicket-takers. Mohammad Ali and Shah picked up two and one wicket respectively.
We don’t know how the call to drop Abbas is eventually going to affect Pakistan, but he was definitely missed on the opening day.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More