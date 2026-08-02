233 off 91 balls with 25 sixes, Abhishek Sharma roars back from Zimbabwe failure with a savage effort

Abhishek Sharma produced a staggering display of power-hitting on Sunday, smashing 233 runs from only 91 deliveries in a senior inter-district one-day match in Punjab. Opening the batting for Amritsar Men Senior against Tarn Taran Men Senior, Abhishek struck 25 sixes and 15 fours during his extraordinary innings at Gandhi Grounds in Amritsar. He finished with a strike rate of 256.04 as Amritsar piled up 533 for eight from their allotted 50 overs. Abhishek Sharma scored 233 runs off 91 balls in a limited-overs domestic match. (X images)

Abhishek scored 210 of his 233 runs through boundaries. His 25 sixes alone contributed 150 runs, while only 23 of his runs came without the ball reaching or clearing the boundary. The Indian opener dominated from the beginning and combined with Abhay Choudhary for a monumental 305-run opening partnership. The pair needed only 24.4 overs to cross the 300-run mark, scoring at more than 12 runs an over before Abhishek was eventually dismissed.

Choudhary provided able support with 93 off 85 deliveries, including 10 fours and two sixes. Abhinav Sharma then contributed 51 off 33 balls as Amritsar continued scoring at a remarkable rate following Abhishek Sharma’s departure.

Amritsar collectively struck 41 sixes and 35 fours during their innings. Their total of 533 proved far beyond Tarn Taran, who finished on 313 for eight from 50 overs to suffer a 220-run defeat.

Arsh Deep Singh scored 108 off 96 balls in the chase, while Manpreet Singh Sandhu made 62. Abhishek also contributed with the ball, taking two wickets for 71 runs from nine overs. Prathampal Singh Walia was Amritsar’s most successful bowler with four wickets for 49 runs. The match produced a combined 846 runs across 100 overs.