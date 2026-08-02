‘Once I'd spoken to Stephen about it’: Joe Root reveals how the Fleming conversation convinced him about England role
There has been a lot of turmoil in English cricket for the past several months, and new captain Joe Root hopes things would be back on track pretty soon.
New England captain Joe Root has spoken of new Test coach Stephen Fleming in glowing terms, saying the New Zealander was the reason why he felt so great about his second captaincy stint. England sacked Brendon McCullum, Fleming’s former team-mate, last month and a couple of days ago, the 53-year-old was revealed to be the team’s next Test coach.
Root stepped into the breach for the second Test against New Zealand in June after the now-retired Ben Stokes was removed following the first game due to a nightclub brawl incident. Stokes was given a clean chit a few days later and played his last game, and just like that, Root was back in the fray for captaincy, and he eventually landed the role for the second time.
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"I've admired him from afar, first as a player and recently as a coach. To get the chance to work together is going to be great fun. Once I'd spoken to Stephen about it and saw his energy and excitement for it, and saw we're very aligned on it, I got excited very quickly. Hopefully, we can work and build on a lot of the good things that have happened over the last four years," Root told BBC Sport.
"I think Brendon and Ben did a brilliant job, in many ways, of turning things around and getting us in a position where hopefully now we can carry that forward in a slightly different way. Hopefully, we can work and build on a lot of the good things that have happened over the last four years.
“The last four years have been the most fun I've had in professional cricket, and a big part of that was down to the way they [McCullum and Stokes] got me to see the game.
"Clearly, the last little while is probably what's fresh in everyone's mind, but you're looking at a four-year period where we did a lot of amazing things. I've taken a lot from that, and I feel it will be a big part of how I want to approach things moving forward as a leader of this team,” he added.
England’s next assignment is a three-Test series at home against Pakistan, starting on August 19 at Headingley. However, Fleming won’t be available for this series. He will, well and truly, take over the role in December against South Africa. Against Pakistan, it will be assistant coach Marcus Trescothick stepping into the breach.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More