Mumbai Indians have denied Hardik Pandya negotiations with CSK or other outfits at present, claims a report
The MI spokesperson’s words could be interpreted in different ways but one thing became quite clear: it was unlikely Pandya would stay back.
Hardik Pandya may eventually leave Mumbai Indians but there is no clear-cut communication on that front at present. Sportstar claims to have spoken to a Mumbai Indians spokesperson who has categorically denied that the franchise, as recently reported in the media, has been discussing the Pandya sale with other outfits in the Indian Premier League (IPL), particularly with the Chennai Super Kings.
But going by what the spokesperson has said, it’s clear that eventually it’s going to happen. Just that the whole process has not been set in motion just yet. Sportstar’s source added that the post-reason review was still underway, and once that was over, they would have clarity of thought on so many matters, including the Pandya one.
Also Read: INR 20 crore for Hardik Pandya? CSK's reported Dube-Brevis-cash package could become a massive Mumbai Indians windfall
“Our post-season review is currently on, and we are looking into all aspects of the team. Contrary to reports, we are not engaged in conversations with regard to player trades; the same is only possible once the review is complete," a Mumbai Indians spokesperson told Sportstar on Saturday.
“A range of options and ideas are being evaluated, which require time, hence no decisions have been made.”
What the media said earlier
Earlier, media reports suggested Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have been discussing Pandya, and that deals were being worked. That MI want Ayush Mhatre and Shivam Dube in exchange, but CSK are resisting the Mhatre proposal. They are instead okay with Dube and South African Dewald Brevis, and an additional sum of ₹10 crore. Not just CSK, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are understood to be interested in the India allrounder.
Pandya has been the MI captain since 2024, and the team under him has performed badly for a large part. In his debut season as captain, the team finished last in the league. Then last year, they improved to qualify for the play-offs, but that was about it. This season, MI flattered to deceive. After they won their opening game, a first instance since 2012, their campaign fell by the wayside, and eventually they finished 9th in the 10-team points table. The team won just four games and lost 10. During the course of the season, controversies, like Pandya didn’t have the support of the senior players in the side, plagued their season. Injuries happened, too, after which many believed Pandya had played his last game for MI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More