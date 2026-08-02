Mumbai Indians have denied Hardik Pandya negotiations with CSK or other outfits at present, claims a report

Hardik Pandya may eventually leave Mumbai Indians but there is no clear-cut communication on that front at present. Sportstar claims to have spoken to a Mumbai Indians spokesperson who has categorically denied that the franchise, as recently reported in the media, has been discussing the Pandya sale with other outfits in the Indian Premier League (IPL), particularly with the Chennai Super Kings. Hardik Pandya had a horrible season with MI earlier this year. (ANI Pic Service)

But going by what the spokesperson has said, it’s clear that eventually it’s going to happen. Just that the whole process has not been set in motion just yet. Sportstar’s source added that the post-reason review was still underway, and once that was over, they would have clarity of thought on so many matters, including the Pandya one.

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“Our post-season review is currently on, and we are looking into all aspects of the team. Contrary to reports, we are not engaged in conversations with regard to player trades; the same is only possible once the review is complete," a Mumbai Indians spokesperson told Sportstar on Saturday.

“A range of options and ideas are being evaluated, which require time, hence no decisions have been made.”

What the media said earlier Earlier, media reports suggested Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have been discussing Pandya, and that deals were being worked. That MI want Ayush Mhatre and Shivam Dube in exchange, but CSK are resisting the Mhatre proposal. They are instead okay with Dube and South African Dewald Brevis, and an additional sum of ₹10 crore. Not just CSK, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are understood to be interested in the India allrounder.

Pandya has been the MI captain since 2024, and the team under him has performed badly for a large part. In his debut season as captain, the team finished last in the league. Then last year, they improved to qualify for the play-offs, but that was about it. This season, MI flattered to deceive. After they won their opening game, a first instance since 2012, their campaign fell by the wayside, and eventually they finished 9th in the 10-team points table. The team won just four games and lost 10. During the course of the season, controversies, like Pandya didn’t have the support of the senior players in the side, plagued their season. Injuries happened, too, after which many believed Pandya had played his last game for MI.