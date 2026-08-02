WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Liv Morgan to defend her title against Iyo Sky up first
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Liv Morgan will defend her title against Iyo Sky in the first match of the event.
- 1 Mins agoWWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: And the match begins!
- 3 Mins agoWWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Time for Morgan now!
- 4 Mins agoWWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Iyo Sky, here she comes!
- 10 Mins agoWWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: And it begins!
- 20 Mins agoLiv Morgan vs Iyo Sky
- 27 Mins agoHype check!!!!
- 37 Mins agoWWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: How many matches in total?
- 44 Mins agoBrock Lesnar vs Oba Femi main event
- 54 Mins agoHello and welcome!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: SummerSlam 2026 gets underway with a stacked Night 1 card. The spotlight will be on the Undisputed WWE Championship, where CM Punk defends his title against Cody Rhodes. Their rivalry reached a boiling point on the final SmackDown before SummerSlam, making their title clash one of the most anticipated matches of the year. Another marquee attraction sees Brock Lesnar return to Hell in a Cell against Oba Femi, and it will be the Night 1 main event....Read More
The Women's World Championship is also on the line as Liv Morgan defends against IYO SKY, while Gunther faces SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis in Aldis' first WWE match after nearly three years away from active competition.
Here are all the matches scheduled for WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1:
Liv Morgan (champion) vs Iyo Sky - Singles match for the Women's World Championship
LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys vs. The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso) - Six-man tag team match
Gunther vs Nick Aldis - Singles match
The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella) and Paige vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, and Fallon Henley) - Six-woman tag team match
CM Punk (champion) vs Cody Rhodes - Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar - Hell in a Cell match
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: And the match begins!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Iyo Sky wastes no time in going after Morgan, but the champion is able to turn the screws and goes on the offensive. A game of back-and-forth is being played between the two and both Morgan and Iyo are trying to gain an early advantage!!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Time for Morgan now!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: It's now time for Liv Morgan, the champ to come out and she walks to a rousing reception from the crowd. Both the participants get good applause from the crowd. It would be interesting to see who the fans would be rooting for here.
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Iyo Sky, here she comes!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: The challenger Iyo Sky makes her way out first and she is marching to the ring for her match against the champion Liv Morgan. Iyo booked her ticket for the title match after winning the Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia! Interestingly, Iyo had defeated Morgan in the final back then.
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: And it begins!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: The official broadcast begins! Michael Cole introduces us to what's in store tonight! We are just minutes away from the first match of the night.
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Liv Morgan vs Iyo Sky
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: The first match of the night would be between Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky. Morgan aims to defend her title against Sky, and the contest promises to be riveting! Pick your favourite now.
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Hype check!!!!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Ahead of the event, Triple H promised fans that the event would be “one hell of a ride”. As per rumours, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton are some of the names who are expected to return on Night 1. Are these just rumours or is there anything concrete to these claims? Only time will tell.
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: How many matches in total?
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: There are a total of six matches scheduled for the first night of SummerSlam. The world expected Punk vs Rhodes to be the main event, but at the last moment, the spot was given to Oba vs Lesnar Hell in a Cell match.
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi main event
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: The expectations are sky high from the Hell in a Cell match between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi!! And now it has been confirmed that this high-octane clash between the two heavyweights will close out Night 1.
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE, Night 1: Hello and welcome!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE, Night 1: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam Night 1. The card is absolutely stacked tonight! Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and more will be in action this morning. Stay tuned for more.