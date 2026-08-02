Grants Pass fire: Evacuation map, latest updates as videos capture growing wildfire

A fast-growing vegetation fire in Grants Pass, Oregon, has prompted evacuation orders as flames spread rapidly through the area. The blaze was first reported around 4 p.m. local time Saturday and grew to approximately 60 acres within 30 minutes, according to initial reports.

Photos and videos shared by local residents on social media show the fast-moving fire and growing flames as crews respond to the incident.

Authorities respond The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District said firefighters launched an aggressive response after the vegetation fire broke out along Interstate 5 near Grants Pass.

In an initial Facebook update, the agency said, “We’re on scene alongside our structural fire partners responding to a grass fire burning along I-5 near Grants Pass. The fire is currently estimated at approximately 10 acres. Multiple units are on scene conducting an aggressive initial attack. Both of our Type 2 helicopters and Air Attack are en route to support suppression efforts. Please use caution if you're traveling through the area and give firefighters plenty of room to work. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available."

In a later update, ODF said the fire had expanded to an estimated 60 acres as containment efforts intensified.

The agency said, "Firefighters continue an aggressive initial attack on the grass fire burning along I-5 near Grants Pass. The fire is now estimated at 60 acres. Bucket drops are actively underway, with both Type 2 helicopters making water drops. A third Type 2 helicopter is en route to assist. Additional aerial resources have been ordered, including retardant drops from four Large Air Tankers (LATs) and one Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT). More updates will be provided as conditions change."