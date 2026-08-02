Spokane Valley wildfire live evacuation map: Level 3 evacuations issued as Old Trails Fire tops 2,000 acres
Evacuation orders issued for areas bordered by Strong Road to the north, Francis Avenue to the south, Five Mile Road to the west, and Cedar Road to the east.
A fast-growing wildfire known as the Old Trails Fire has prompted evacuation alerts in Spokane Valley, Washington. The blaze was first reported Saturday afternoon and had grown to approximately 2,000 acres by 3 pm local time, according to WatchDuty. The fire was initially reported as the Euclid Fire before being renamed the Old Trails Fire.
Evacuation alerts and map
Level 3 evacuation orders have been issued for areas bordered by Strong Road to the north, Francis Avenue to the south, Five Mile Road to the west, and Cedar Road to the east.
Level 2 evacuation orders are in effect for areas bordered by Price Avenue to the north, Francis Avenue to the south, Cedar Road to the west, and Division Street to the east, according to the Spokane Evacuation Map.
Spokane County Emergency Management advised residents not to use North 291 Francis Avenue except as an evacuation route.
Residents can view the latest evacuation map here for updated information.
Shelters
An evacuation shelter has opened at Spokane Falls Community College in the small gymnasium. The address is 3410 W. Whistalks Way, Spokane, WA 99224, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
An animal shelter has also opened at the Spokane County Fairgrounds, officials said.
Also Read: Logan, Utah fire update: USU vegetation fire on Canyon Road; first details as scary visuals emerge from Cache County
Extreme fire weather alert
Before the fire began, the Spokane Valley Fire Department warned residents about dangerous fire conditions across the region.
In a Facebook post, the department said, "The National Weather Service has issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Red Flag Warning for Spokane County today, Saturday, August 1, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Forecasted wind gusts of 40–50 mph, combined with hot, dry conditions, mean any new fire could spread rapidly and become uncontrollable.
To help ensure a rapid response, Spokane Valley Fire Department is staffing an additional engine and brush truck today in anticipation of these dangerous conditions.
Please do your part to prevent fires:
• Avoid any activity that could create sparks or flames.
• Report any signs of smoke or fire immediately by calling 911.
• If a wildfire starts near you, be prepared to evacuate immediately. Conditions today could cause fires to spread with little warning.
Help us keep our community safe by staying vigilant and making fire-safe choices today."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More