Spokane Valley wildfire live evacuation map: Level 3 evacuations issued as Old Trails Fire tops 2,000 acres

A fast-growing wildfire known as the Old Trails Fire has prompted evacuation alerts in Spokane Valley, Washington. The blaze was first reported Saturday afternoon and had grown to approximately 2,000 acres by 3 pm local time, according to WatchDuty. The fire was initially reported as the Euclid Fire before being renamed the Old Trails Fire. Representational image of fire retardant being dropped by air tanker onto a fire. (Skyler Geissler via AP)

Evacuation alerts and map Level 3 evacuation orders have been issued for areas bordered by Strong Road to the north, Francis Avenue to the south, Five Mile Road to the west, and Cedar Road to the east.

Level 2 evacuation orders are in effect for areas bordered by Price Avenue to the north, Francis Avenue to the south, Cedar Road to the west, and Division Street to the east, according to the Spokane Evacuation Map.

Spokane County Emergency Management advised residents not to use North 291 Francis Avenue except as an evacuation route.

Residents can view the latest evacuation map here for updated information.