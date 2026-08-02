Marjorie Taylor Greene teams up with Tucker Carlson as Trump rift fuels political party push: ‘Betrayed us all’

Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has shared a new photo with Tucker Carlson, Rep. Thomas Massie and Joe Kent, adding fresh momentum to discussions about launching a new political party. COMBO -MTG, Tucker Carlson push political party after Trump rift (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI and JIM WATSON / AFP) (AFP)

Greene posted the picture on X and said the group had come together because they believe President Donald Trump has broken one of his biggest campaign promises. Her post comes weeks after Carlson publicly said he was helping build a third party.

The latest meeting has again raised questions about whether the group plans to turn those talks into a formal political movement.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene targets Trump Greene posted a picture showing herself, her husband Brian Glenn, Carlson, Massie, Joe Kent and their spouses sitting around a table during what appeared to be a strategy meeting. Cookies and milk were also seen on the table.

Along with the photo, Greene wrote, “We said no more foreign wars and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise. But he’s betrayed us all. Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center.”

She ended the post by adding, “The movement has begun.”