‘Every day I feel sorry for JD Vance’: Tucker Carlson says VP placed in ‘impossible situation’ by Trump

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson described JD Vance as a personal friend and political ally during a recent podcast appearance, adding that the vice president has been placed in an “impossible situation” by Donald Trump. Carlson noted that the vice president has no real policymaking authority and has to serve under a president who has “completely betrayed his own voters.” Tucker Carlson says JD Vance placed in ‘impossible situation’ (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File, REUTERS/Nathan Howard/Pool )

“And this president has completely betrayed his own voters. And so that leaves the vice president, who was the hope of many of those voters, including me, in a horrible situation. And every day I feel sorry for JD Vance. Every day I say a prayer for him. Always consider him a friend,” Vance said on the podcast, a video of which is surfacing on X.

Tucker Carlson ‘wrestling’ with his own conscience for supporting Trump Carlson previously expressed remorse over his previous advocacy for US President Trump. He even confessed that he felt “tormented” by his role in the political ascent of the Trump administration.

Carlson made the remarks in April during a candid dialogue on his podcast with his brother Buckley Carlson. He even offered a public apology for his influence on the American electorate.

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"I do think it's like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we'll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional. That's all I'll say," Carlson said.

Carlson’s previous involvement with Trump included personal speechwriting and campaigning for the president. He has now said that supporters, including him, must take accountability for the current political landscape.

Carlson even questioned Trump’s temperament, admitting that certain "signs of low character" were evident but were ignored by his supporters.

:The question does present itself immediately, like, what is this? Was this always the plan? You don't want to be a conspiracy nut, but, like, clearly there are signs of low character. We knew that. But it didn't... there are tons of people of low character who outperform their character," Carlson said.