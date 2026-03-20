Did Joe Kent secretly share classified information with Tucker Carlson? FBI probe details emerge

A former senior US counterterrorism official is under investigation over allegations of leaking classified information to media figures, according to reports. Kent stepped down from his role as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, (AP)

Sources cited by NOTUS say the Federal Bureau of Investigation had already opened a counterintelligence probe into Joe Kent before his resignation earlier this week.

A law enforcement source told the outlet that Kent had “leaked classified information from a server to a member of the media.” The reports suggest that figures in pro-Trump media circles, including Tucker Carlson, are part of the investigation. No charges have been publicly announced so far.

Also Read: Joe Kent, facing FBI probe, shares inside scoop on Iran war after resignation bombshell: ‘Israel forced Trump to strike’

Declassification plan may reveal timeline FBI Director Kash Patel is considering declassifying details related to the case, according to NOTUS. The reported aim is to show that the inquiry into Kent began prior to his exit from government service, addressing concerns that it could be seen as politically motivated.

An administration official told the outlet that releasing more information could clarify when the probe started and what it entails.

Resignation Kent stepped down from his role as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, citing disagreement with US policy toward Iran under President Donald Trump.

Also Read: Joe Kent's resignation over Iran war reignites antisemitism fears and debate over Israeli influence

“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation,” Kent said, arguing against the administration’s military stance. However, reports indicate he was not directly involved in key intelligence assessments tied to that policy.

Investigation predates exit Separate reporting from Semafor indicated Kent was already under FBI scrutiny before he publicly announced his resignation.

The overlap between the probe and his departure has raised questions about timing, which officials may seek to address through possible declassification.

For now, the investigation remains active, with authorities yet to confirm whether any classified material was shared or if legal action will follow.