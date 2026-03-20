‘Was Trump born then?’: Pearl Harbor joke at Japan PM meeting goes off track, sparks row
Trump joked about Pearl Harbor during a Japan meeting, sparking backlash online as users noted he was born in 1946, nearly five years after the 1941 attack.
President Donald Trump at his Thursday meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi cracked a joke on the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941, after he was asked by a reporter why he did not inform "allies like Japan" before attacking Iran.
The reporter asked Trump about the US-Israeli strike in Iran at the joint press conference, saying: "Why didn't you tell U.S. allies…like Japan, about the war before attacking Iran?"
The POTUS replied: "We didn't tell anyone about it. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor, OK?"
However, the intended joke landed slightly off track as social media questioned if Trump was even born when the Pearl Harbor attack by Japan on December 7, 1941, occurred. Notably, Donald Trump was born five years after the Pearl Harbor attack on June 14, 1946.
“How dare they not tell Trump about Pearl Harbor 5 years before he’s born. Damn it Japan. Not cool! Donald Trump was not alive during the attack on Pearl Harbor,” one user wrote.
“Bro! Trump wasn't even born in 1941 when Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japan😂😂😂😂,” added one.
“It’s actually scary that he’s not kidding. He probably really thinks he should have been told about Pearl Harbor in 1941 even though he wasn’t born yet,” said one.
“This sounds insane but it's even more insane when you realize Donny T was born just 5 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor,” joked one.
The Pearl Harbor attack was a surprise military strike by Japan on December 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor on the island of Oʻahu in Hawaii. It targeted the US Pacific Fleet at the harbor, destroying ships and aircraft. The attack led the US to enter World War II the next day.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More