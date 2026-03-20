‘Was Trump born then?’: Pearl Harbor joke at Japan PM meeting goes off track, sparks row

President Donald Trump at his Thursday meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi cracked a joke on the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941, after he was asked by a reporter why he did not inform "allies like Japan" before attacking Iran. Donald Trump and Sanae Takaichi, Japan's prime minister, during a meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday. (Bloomberg)

The reporter asked Trump about the US-Israeli strike in Iran at the joint press conference, saying: "Why didn't you tell U.S. allies…like Japan, about the war before attacking Iran?"

The POTUS replied: "We didn't tell anyone about it. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor, OK?"

However, the intended joke landed slightly off track as social media questioned if Trump was even born when the Pearl Harbor attack by Japan on December 7, 1941, occurred. Notably, Donald Trump was born five years after the Pearl Harbor attack on June 14, 1946.

“How dare they not tell Trump about Pearl Harbor 5 years before he’s born. Damn it Japan. Not cool! Donald Trump was not alive during the attack on Pearl Harbor,” one user wrote.