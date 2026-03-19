Trump makes awkward Pearl Harbor joke in front of Japanese PM when asked about Iran strikes - Watch

President Donald Trump was asked about ‘not informing’ allies about the strikes in Iran on Thursday, and he decided to respond with an awkward Pearl Harbor joke. This comes as the 79-year-old was holding a joint-press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the Oval Office. Donald Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office at the White House (REUTERS)

FOLLOW: Trump administration calls for $200 billion funding; Israel targets Iran in Caspian Sea | Key updates on West Asia war

What did Trump say? Trump was answering press questions after a bilateral meeting with Japanese PM Takaichi when a Japanese reported asked why he did not inform American allies, including Japan, about the war agains Iran on February 28.

The president said that the US ‘went in very hard’, and ‘“didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise’.

However, an awkward moment followed. “Who knows better about surprise than Japan?” Trump suddenly asked.

FOLLOW: US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran says Israel's Haifa, Ashdod refineries hit, Trump rules out deployment of troops

The 79-year-old then turned to Sanae to ask her: “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor, ok?” The room went silent.

Trump then told reporters ‘he’s asking me about surprise, and we did’.

“And because of that surprise, we knocked out ... we probably knocked out 50 percent ... and much more than we anticipated doing. So if I go and tell everybody about it, there's no longer a surprise,” he added.