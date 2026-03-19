Trump makes awkward Pearl Harbor joke in front of Japanese PM when asked about Iran strikes - Watch
President Donald Trump was asked about ‘not informing’ allies about the strikes in Iran on Thursday. He brough up an awkward joke
President Donald Trump was asked about ‘not informing’ allies about the strikes in Iran on Thursday, and he decided to respond with an awkward Pearl Harbor joke. This comes as the 79-year-old was holding a joint-press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the Oval Office.
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What did Trump say?
Trump was answering press questions after a bilateral meeting with Japanese PM Takaichi when a Japanese reported asked why he did not inform American allies, including Japan, about the war agains Iran on February 28.
The president said that the US ‘went in very hard’, and ‘“didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise’.
However, an awkward moment followed. “Who knows better about surprise than Japan?” Trump suddenly asked.
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The 79-year-old then turned to Sanae to ask her: “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor, ok?” The room went silent.
Trump then told reporters ‘he’s asking me about surprise, and we did’.
“And because of that surprise, we knocked out ... we probably knocked out 50 percent ... and much more than we anticipated doing. So if I go and tell everybody about it, there's no longer a surprise,” he added.
What happened in Pearl Harbor?
The attack on Pearl Harbor took place on December 7, 1941, when the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service launched a surprise military strike against the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
At approximately 7:48 AM local time, the first wave of 183 Japanese aircraft—including fighters, bombers, and torpedo planes, struck the base. A second wave of 171 planes followed about an hour later. The attack lasted less than two hours.
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Total US casualties: 2,403 killed (including 68 civilians) and 1,178 wounded. Japanese losses: 29 aircraft and five midget submarines destroyed, 64 personnel killed, and one captured.
Latest on US-Iran war
Meanwhile, Trump suggested he was not looking at deploying more soldiers to the Middle East amid the Iran war.
"I'm not putting troops anywhere," Trump said, asked by a reporter whether he was planning to send more service members to the region. “If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you. But I'm not putting troops. We will do whatever is necessary to keep the price.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More