US-Iran war LIVE updates: Israel signals ‘surprises’ after Iran intel chief killing; Tehran warns of ‘consequences’
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said “significant surprises” are ahead after Iran’s intelligence minister Esmail Khatib was killed in an overnight strike. Iran condemned the attack on its South Pars gas field.
- 14 Mins agoIran hits Qatar’s largest LNG export hub with missile strike
- 16 Mins agoSaudi Arabia urges halt to Gulf attacks, keeps military option against Iran open
- 24 Mins agoIran to play World Cup despite US travel uncertainty amid tensions
- 25 Mins agoExplosions heard around central Israel as Iran fires fresh missile wave
- 46 Mins agoQatar says Iran missile strike damages northern industrial hub
US Iran war LIVE updates: As the US-Iran war entered its 20th day, strikes intensified across the region even as diplomatic calls to curb the violence grew. Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said “significant surprises” are ahead after Iran’s intelligence minister Esmail Khatib was killed in an overnight strike. Iran condemned the attack on its South Pars gas field, with President Masoud Pezeshkian warning of “uncontrollable consequences” that could “engulf the entire world.”...Read More
A day earlier, Israel had killed senior security official Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani, in a continued campaign against Iran’s top leadership.
Former US National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent said there was no “robust debate” before President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iran, alleging that he and other senior officials with reservations about the war were prevented from presenting their concerns to the president.
French President speaks to Trump
French President Emmanuel Macron said on X that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump and the Qatari emir following attacks on energy sites in Iran and Qatar.
“It is in the common interest to implement without delay a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly energy and water infrastructure,” Macron said.
Iraq's conditions to halt attacks
Iraq’s Kataeb Hezbollah, an influential pro-Iran armed group, said it would halt attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad for five days, subject to certain conditions. The group called for Israel to stop bombing Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, and demanded that US-Israeli operations not target residential areas in Iraq.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent said three Palestinian women were killed in an Iranian missile strike in the occupied West Bank late Wednesday, marking the first deadly Iranian attack there, and the first to kill Palestinians, since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran hits Qatar’s largest LNG export hub with missile strike
US Iran war LIVE updates: A missile strike caused extensive damage at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, which houses the world’s largest liquefied natural gas export facility, hours after Iran warned of threats to Gulf energy infrastructure.
Authorities said one Iranian missile struck the site while four others were intercepted. The complex, which typically supplies about a fifth of global LNG, had already halted production earlier this month.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Saudi Arabia urges halt to Gulf attacks, keeps military option against Iran open
US Iran war LIVE updates: Saudi Arabia said its immediate priority in the Iran conflict is to stop attacks on Gulf countries, with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud emphasising the Kingdom’s focus on regional stability.
Speaking after a meeting in Riyadh, he said Saudi Arabia would use all available political, economic and diplomatic means to end the attacks, while keeping open the option of military action if provoked.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran to play World Cup despite US travel uncertainty amid tensions
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran’s national team will continue preparations for the World Cup and does not plan to withdraw, even if it cannot travel to the United States, football chief Mehdi Taj said. The team had qualified early, but its participation has been uncertain since tensions between Iran and the US escalated in late February, Reuters reported.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Explosions heard around central Israel as Iran fires fresh missile wave
US Iran war LIVE updates: Explosions were reported across central Israel after air raid sirens sounded, with Israeli media saying the blasts followed the detection of a new wave of missiles launched from Iran, according to the military, Al Jazeera reported.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Qatar says Iran missile strike damages northern industrial hub
US Iran war LIVE updates: Qatar says Iran missile strike damages northern industrial hub, AFP reported.