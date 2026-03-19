US-Iran war LIVE updates: Israel signals ‘surprises’ after Iran intel chief killing; Tehran warns of ‘consequences’

A day earlier, Israel had killed senior security official Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani, in a continued campaign against Iran’s top leadership.

Former US National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent said there was no “robust debate” before President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iran, alleging that he and other senior officials with reservations about the war were prevented from presenting their concerns to the president.

French President speaks to Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron said on X that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump and the Qatari emir following attacks on energy sites in Iran and Qatar.

“It is in the common interest to implement without delay a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly energy and water infrastructure,” Macron said.

Iraq's conditions to halt attacks

Iraq’s Kataeb Hezbollah, an influential pro-Iran armed group, said it would halt attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad for five days, subject to certain conditions. The group called for Israel to stop bombing Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, and demanded that US-Israeli operations not target residential areas in Iraq.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent said three Palestinian women were killed in an Iranian missile strike in the occupied West Bank late Wednesday, marking the first deadly Iranian attack there, and the first to kill Palestinians, since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran.