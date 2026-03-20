Iran-Israel war LIVE updates: US seeks $200 billion for campaign against Iran amid war; blasts heard over Jerusalem
Iran-Israel war LIVE updates: The Pentagon has asked for an additional $200 billion from Congress to pay for the war against Iran, Bloomberg reported, quoting a person familiar with the matter. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth disputed that the US was getting embroiled in a quagmire.
- 18 Sec agoDubai confirms success in all air interceptions
- 3 Mins agoSaudi Arabia intercepts more Iranian drones
- 12 Mins agoAuthorities in UAE, Kuwait responding to missile threats
- 16 Mins agoPentagon seeks $200 billion for campaign against Iran
- 54 Mins agoIsrael military says striking 'infrastructure' across Tehran
- 58 Mins agoSaudi Arabia expects oil to climb over $180 if energy shock continues until late April, report says
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoExplosions heard across Tehran
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoCrude oil prices fall
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoNetanyahu says will hold off attacks on Iran's gas fields
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoAir raid sirens heard in Israel
Iran-Israel war LIVE updates: Iran intensified its attacks on Friday as air raid sirens were heard in many parts of West Asia, including Bahrain and Israel, amid the war entering its 21st day. Tehran targeted oil and gas facilities around the Gulf on Thursday in retaliation for an Israeli attack on a key Iranian gas field, dramatically raising the stakes in a war that is sending shock waves through the global economy. Strikes intensified across the region even as diplomatic calls to curb the violence grew....Read More
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Thursday that, at the request of President Donald Trump, Israel will hold off on any further attacks on the offshore gas field.
Crude oil prices fall
Oil dropped from its highest close since July 2022, as the leaders of the US and Israel sought to reassure investors rattled by damage to major Persian Gulf energy facilities. Brent crude fell to around $106 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate for May was around $94.
On the other hand, oil officials in Saudi Arabia are projecting that oil prices could soar past $180 a barrel if disruptions due to the Iran war persist until late April, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, has spiked by more than 60% since Israel and the United States started the war with Iran.
Trump's warning
Trump warned that the US would “ massively blow up the entirety ” of Iran’s gas field if it continues attacking its neighbours. And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared later Thursday that Iran can no longer enrich uranium or make ballistic missiles. As he spoke, Israel's military sent another alert about incoming Iranian missiles, and sirens sounded from Haifa to the Sea of Galilee.
Meanwhile, the death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon topped 1,000 people on Thursday amid renewed fighting with the militant group Hezbollah.
Iran-Israel war LIVE updates: Dubai confirms success in all air interceptions
Authorities in Dubai confirm the success of all air interception operations, with no injuries reported.
“Please rely on official sources for updates,” the UAE city's media office said in a statement.
Iran-Israel war LIVE updates: Saudi Arabia intercepts more Iranian drones
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence has reported intercepting and destroying three drones in the east of the country over the past hour.
The ministry's spokesperson said earlier that 10 drones were also destroyed on separate occasions over the past several hours.
All were intercepted in the eastern region of the country.
Iran-Israel war LIVE updates: Authorities in UAE, Kuwait responding to missile threats
Authorities in both the UAE and Kuwait have said that they were responding to incoming missile threats from Iran, AFP reported.
Iran-Israel war LIVE updates: Pentagon seeks $200 billion for campaign against Iran
The Pentagon has asked for an additional $200 billion from Congress to pay for the war against Iran, Bloomberg reported, quoting a person familiar with the matter, as Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth argued that the campaign was ahead of schedule and disputed that the US was getting embroiled in a quagmire.
According to the source, the request has been sent to the White House for review and President Donald Trump has yet to sign off. Asked about the figure on Thursday, Hegseth didn’t deny it but said the number could move.
“It takes money to kill bad guys,” Hegseth told a press conference. “We’re going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we’re properly funded.”
If approved by Congress, a $200 billion supplemental spending bill would be the largest since a Covid relief bill in 2020, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Iran-Israel war LIVE updates: Iran's missile assembly plant flattened in US strikes, CENTCOM says
An missile manufacturing and assembly facility in Iran had been razed to the ground following strikes as part of "Operation Epic Fury", as per the US Central Command.
In the missile factory hit, satellite imagery shows a before-and-after videos.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: European countries, Japan condemn Iran’s attacks on civilian infrastructure in Gulf nations
The United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Japan have strongly condemned Iran’s attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities in Gulf states, as well as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the targeting of commercial vessels.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: MAGA devotees unshaken by Trump's war on Iran, a poll finds
US President Donald Trump thrusting the country into a new Middle East war has prompted backlash from Americans across the political spectrum -- with the exception of his devoted political base.
Despite soaring oil prices, uncertain outcomes and rising US casualties, those faithful to the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) cause still broadly support Trump's actions in Iran.
A recent Yahoo/YouGov poll found only a quarter of those who voted for Trump in 2024 oppose the war.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Israel military says striking 'infrastructure' across Tehran
The Israeli military said it launched a wave of strike on Tehran early Friday, following Iranian missile fire at Israel overnight.
A military statement said Israeli forced had "begun a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran", without elaborating.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iraqi group claims responsibility for attacks on US bases
The Iraqi armed group Saraya Awliya al-Dam has stated in a post on its Telegram channel that it carried out three attacks against US bases across the country over the past 24 hours.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Saudi Arabia expects oil to climb over $180 if energy shock continues until late April, report says
Oil officials in Saudi Arabia are projecting that oil prices could soar past $180 a barrel if disruptions due to the Iran war persist until late April, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Explosions heard across Tehran
According to Al Jazeera Arabic, powerful explosions were heard across the Iranian capital as air defence systems engaged incoming US and Israeli drones.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Crude oil prices fall
Oil dropped from its highest close since July 2022, as the leaders of the US and Israel sought to reassure investors rattled by damage to major Persian Gulf energy facilities.
Brent crude fell below toward $106 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate for May was around $94.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Netanyahu says will hold off attacks on Iran's gas fields
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Thursday that, at the request of President Donald Trump, Israel will hold off on any further attacks on the offshore gas field.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Air raid sirens heard in Israel
Local broadcaster Channel 12 reported that Iranian missile attacks on Israel have triggered air raid sirens in northern Israel.
This comes as the Israeli military again reported incoming missile fire from Iran.