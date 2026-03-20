Iran-Israel war LIVE updates: US seeks $200 billion for campaign against Iran amid war; blasts heard over Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Thursday that, at the request of President Donald Trump, Israel will hold off on any further attacks on the offshore gas field.

Crude oil prices fall

Oil dropped from its highest close since July 2022, as the leaders of the US and Israel sought to reassure investors rattled by damage to major Persian Gulf energy facilities. Brent crude fell to around $106 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate for May was around $94.

On the other hand, oil officials in Saudi Arabia are projecting that oil prices could soar past $180 a barrel if disruptions due to the Iran war persist until late April, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, has spiked by more than 60% since Israel and the United States started the war with Iran.

Trump's warning

Trump warned that the US would “ massively blow up the entirety ” of Iran’s gas field if it continues attacking its neighbours. And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared later Thursday that Iran can no longer enrich uranium or make ballistic missiles. As he spoke, Israel's military sent another alert about incoming Iranian missiles, and sirens sounded from Haifa to the Sea of Galilee.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon topped 1,000 people on Thursday amid renewed fighting with the militant group Hezbollah.