US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's Mojtaba hails ‘resistance’ against ‘global arrogance’ in Eid & Nowruz message
US-Iran war LIVE updates: As the US-Iran was entered its 22nd day, Iran launched strikes on Israel and energy infrastructure across neighboring Gulf Arab states. Israel, meanwhile, carried out heavy airstrikes on Tehran as Iranians celebrated Nowruz, the Persian New Year.
- 1 Mins agoIsrael issues shelter alert after Iranian missile launch detected
- 2 Mins agoTrump on US-Iran war
- 16 Mins agoMojtaba Khamenei says war goes ‘beyond missiles’ in Nowruz message, praises resistance
- 47 Mins agoSaudi Arabia intercepts 22 drones as Iranian strikes on Gulf intensify
- 48 Mins agoIsrael launches fresh airstrikes on Beirut after evacuation warning
US-Iran war LIVE updates: As the US-Iran was entered its 22nd day, Iran launched strikes on Israel and energy infrastructure across neighboring Gulf Arab states, asserting it retains the capability to build missiles and warning it could target public spaces such as parks and tourist areas worldwide. Israel, meanwhile, carried out heavy airstrikes on Tehran as Iranians celebrated Nowruz, the Persian New Year....Read More
Mojtaba Khamenei's resistance message on Eid and Nowruz
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said on Friday that the war with Israel and US “goes far beyond missiles, drones, torpedoes, and battlefield”. In his Eid and Nowruz message, he said, “I express my condolences and sympathy to all the families and survivors of the honorable martyrs.”
He also praises his country's “relentless resistance” to “global arrogance”.
“This year, the spring of spirituality and the spring of nature – i.e., the auspicious Eid al-Fitr and the age-old Eid of Nowruz – have coincided, and I congratulate each and every one of the people of the nation on these two religious and national holidays,” said one of a series of X posts by Khamenei, who took the top post after his father, Ali Khamenei, was killed in a US-Israeli strike on the first day of the war on February 28.
US on war with Iran
The United States is deploying three additional warships and about 2,500 marines to the Middle East, even as the conflict shows no signs of easing after three weeks of joint US and Israeli strikes that have severely weakened Iran’s military leadership. The Pentagon has also sought an additional $200 billion in funding for the war, pending congressional approval, as US national debt reaches $39 trillion.
US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he does not want a ceasefire in the ongoing war with Iran. He also said that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping passageway, will ‘open itself’ at a certain point and that it would be “nice” if China got involved in it.
Netanyahu on attacks on key Iranian gas field
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would halt attacks on a key Iranian gas field at Trump’s request. Iran, in turn, escalated its strikes on energy infrastructure across the wider Middle East.
The conflict has killed more than 1,300 people in Iran, over 1,000 in Lebanon, 15 in Israel, and 13 US military personnel. Millions have been displaced across Iran and Lebanon.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Israel issues shelter alert after Iranian missile launch detected
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Israel’s military said it detected a missile launch a short while ago, prompting authorities to instruct residents to move into protected spaces and remain there until further notice. Air defence systems have been activated and are working to intercept the incoming threat, Al Jazeera reported.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump on US-Iran war
US-Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he does not want a ceasefire in the ongoing war with Iran. He also said that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping passageway, will ‘open itself’ at a certain point and that it would be “nice” if China got involved in it.
Speaking to reporters before departing on Marine One from White House, Trump said that a "lot of help" was needed to get safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
"Look, we can have dialogue, but I don't want to do a ceasefire. You know, you don't do a ceasefire when you're obliterating the other side," Trump told reporters. Read more here
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Mojtaba Khamenei says war goes ‘beyond missiles’ in Nowruz message, praises resistance
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said on Friday that the war with Israel and US “goes far beyond missiles, drones, torpedoes, and battlefield”.
In his Eid and Nowruz message, he said, “I express my condolences and sympathy to all the families and survivors of the honorable martyrs.”
He also praises his country's “relentless resistance” to “global arrogance”. Read more here
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Saudi Arabia intercepts 22 drones as Iranian strikes on Gulf intensify
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said it intercepted 22 drones over the country’s eastern region, amid continuing Iranian attacks targeting Gulf states.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Israel launches fresh airstrikes on Beirut after evacuation warning
US-Iran war LIVE updates: The Israeli military launched a new wave of airstrikes on Beirut early Saturday, targeting positions associated with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
The strikes followed evacuation warnings issued to residents in several areas, advising civilians to leave before the attacks.