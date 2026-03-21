US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's Mojtaba hails ‘resistance’ against ‘global arrogance’ in Eid & Nowruz message

Mojtaba Khamenei's resistance message on Eid and Nowruz

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said on Friday that the war with Israel and US “goes far beyond missiles, drones, torpedoes, and battlefield”. In his Eid and Nowruz message, he said, “I express my condolences and sympathy to all the families and survivors of the honorable martyrs.”

He also praises his country's “relentless resistance” to “global arrogance”.

“This year, the spring of spirituality and the spring of nature – i.e., the auspicious Eid al-Fitr and the age-old Eid of Nowruz – have coincided, and I congratulate each and every one of the people of the nation on these two religious and national holidays,” said one of a series of X posts by Khamenei, who took the top post after his father, Ali Khamenei, was killed in a US-Israeli strike on the first day of the war on February 28.

US on war with Iran

The United States is deploying three additional warships and about 2,500 marines to the Middle East, even as the conflict shows no signs of easing after three weeks of joint US and Israeli strikes that have severely weakened Iran’s military leadership. The Pentagon has also sought an additional $200 billion in funding for the war, pending congressional approval, as US national debt reaches $39 trillion.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he does not want a ceasefire in the ongoing war with Iran. He also said that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping passageway, will ‘open itself’ at a certain point and that it would be “nice” if China got involved in it.

Netanyahu on attacks on key Iranian gas field

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would halt attacks on a key Iranian gas field at Trump’s request. Iran, in turn, escalated its strikes on energy infrastructure across the wider Middle East.

The conflict has killed more than 1,300 people in Iran, over 1,000 in Lebanon, 15 in Israel, and 13 US military personnel. Millions have been displaced across Iran and Lebanon.