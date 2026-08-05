Accreditation cards, NOC: Pakistan tightens rules for foreign media as POK protests gain attention

Pakistan has issued new guidelines for foreign journalists and mediapersons in the country for news coverage. Based on the new rules issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, all foreign media personnel will be required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) before travelling outside Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi for news coverage. Over the past week, several local and international civil society organisations have called on Islamabad to end the escalating restrictions, including the crackdown on press freedom and internet blackouts in PoK. (AFP/Representational)

These new rules come amid widespread protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which have garnered global headlines.

As per Pakistani daily Dawn, all foreign journalists and media professionals registered with the ministry's External Publicity (EP) Wing will be required to secure a mandatory NOC before travelling to any other city to produce news reports, documentaries, films, videos or social media content for official purposes.

The guidelines also call on journalists associated with foreign media to register online with the EP wing, followed by QR-based PVC accreditation cards being issued by the Pakistani government.

Dawn further added that accreditation cards may take four to six weeks to be issued, whereas registration will be issued within seven working days.

These new regulations are applicable for international print, electronic and digital media organisations, including web-based platforms and social media outlets, as well as Pakistani journalists residing abroad and contributing to foreign media.

Also Read | 'Teens killed, we are not terrorists': What is happening in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as protests rage?

What does the notice say? "EP Wing reserves the right to approve or reject any Accreditation application. The journalists can appeal to the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in such cases," reads the notice.

"All foreign/international media personnel already accredited or registered with EP Wing shall be required a mandatory NOC from EP Wing for movement to any other city (except Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi) in case they are going to produce news content, story, video, film, documentary or social media content for their official use."