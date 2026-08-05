Who is Kirill Basin? Hawaii Democratic congressional candidate arrested after beach confrontation; wild video emerges

Kirill Basin, a Democratic candidate running for Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District, has made headlines after his arrest following a confrontation at a Maui beach. Police accused the 40-year-old congressional hopeful of threatening a man with a knife after an argument over loud music escalated into a physical altercation. Kirill Basin, a Democratic candidate running for Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District, has made headlines after his arrest following a confrontation at a Maui beach (Kirill Basin | Instagram)

The incident comes just days before Hawaii's August 8 Democratic primary.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show Basin arguing with beachgoers at Keawakapu Beach in South Kihei while wearing only his underwear. One clip showed him confronting people after a 61-year-old man allegedly asked him to lower the volume of his music.

Authorities later arrested Basin on two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, per the New York Post. His bail was set at $1 million.

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Who is Kirill Basin? According to Ballotpedia, Kirill Basin is a Democratic candidate seeking election to the US House of Representatives from Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District. He is challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Jill Tokuda in the party's August 8 primary. The general election is scheduled for November 3.

Basin has maintained an active online presence during his campaign. His LinkedIn profile describes him as a congressional candidate and entrepreneur. His campaign has focused on government reform and public accountability.

According to his campaign website, Basin moved to Maui during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since lived in Hāna, Pāʻia and Waikapū. He says he attended law school, served as chief operating officer of a healthcare company employing about 3,000 people, managed institutional acquisitions and currently owns a business on Maui.

Basin also has a son named Kozimir and entered politics to give residents a greater voice in government.

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What happened at Keawakapu Beach? According to the New York Post, citing witnesses and video footage, the dispute began when another beachgoer asked Basin to reduce the volume of his music.

The videos showed Basin arguing with several people before challenging one man to fight. During the confrontation, Basin allegedly picked up a beach chair and attempted to swing it at another individual.

Before Basin could strike, the larger man punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious. Video footage reportedly shows the man rubbing Basin's chest until he regained consciousness. “Watch your f–king mouth, Haole boy,” he told Basin after he woke up.

Witnesses alleged that Basin returned after regaining consciousness and continued confronting the man. The New York Post reported that he allegedly ran at the man and shouted, “Come on, b*tch!” and threatened the man that he would “go to jail.”

Police later alleged he produced a knife and threatened him. Authorities said the knife was later recovered after Basin allegedly discarded it in the water.

Not his first legal controversy The beach arrest is not Basin's first encounter with law enforcement.

According to the New York Post, Basin was arrested in May 2026 after allegedly threatening two Maui County employees inside a government building. Investigators alleged he pulled a firearm during that incident before leaving the premises. He was also charged with first-degree terroristic threatening.

Just one day before the latest arrest, Basin posted on Instagram claiming he had filed a lawsuit against police officers. He alleged officers had "tortured" him for 14 hours following the earlier arrest.

He wrote, “This is the lawsuit I served today. It basically outlines how 3 police officers tortured me for 14 hours. That’s the gist. It’ll never happen to anyone again.”