Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has been taken from his Florida home and into an ambulance after he was seen allegedly harming himself in his Miami home in a shocking TikTok live, AZ Intel shared on X. The video prompted a flurry of calls to local police. Perez Hilton update: Blogger taken from Miami home, loaded into ambulance after self-harm incident (theperezhilton/Instagram)

OSINTdefender shared the same information on X, writing, “An individual, believed to American media personality Perez Hilton, seen being loaded into an ambulance outside his home in Miami, Florida, following an apparent mental health episode in which Hilton severely injured himself with a knife before barricading himself in his home, all broadcast on TikTok Live.”

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Podcaster Zack Peter said that Hilton’s kids and mother are safe.

“Update: Perez Hilton has been taken into medical care. His kids and mother are safe and were not present during his psychotic break,” Peter wrote.

What happened to Perez Hilton? The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek that the office received "multiple calls" about a person livestreaming acts of self harm. Deputies who were dispatched to Hilton's house spoke to family members on the scene.

Deputies arrived and decided to "tactically disengage" while they continued to monitor the situation.

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"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication. Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office told Newsweek.

The video seemed to show Hilton cutting himself and covered in what appeared to be blood. The video was taken down and TikTok has suspended Hilton's account.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).