Andrew Tate arrest update: Andrew claims ‘poisoned water’ in Miami jail; Tristan Tate issues fresh statement

Andrew Tate says he has been forced to drink dirty water while being held in a high-security unit at a federal detention centre in Miami. His brother, Tristan Tate, shared a different message, thanking Florida correctional officers for their work while again claiming he should not be in custody. Andrew Tate arrest update: ‘Poisoned water’ claim; Tristan Tate breaks silence. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (AFP) The posts came days after the brothers were arrested by U.S. Marshals on July 18 on a UK extradition request. They remain in federal custody as they challenge extradition to Britain, where they face multiple criminal charges. Both brothers deny all allegations, and the charges have not been proven in court. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Also Read: ‘Isn’t this illegal?’: Andrew Tate erupts over SHU detention as Miami extradition battle takes another dramatic turn Andrew Tate claims dirty water in SHU Andrew Tate said he is being held in the Special Housing Unit (SHU), a restricted section of the jail generally used for security, administrative or disciplinary reasons. In a post on X, he claimed the conditions inside the unit had affected his health. He wrote: “I am in Special Housing Unit (SHU). My water faucet is broken. I am not allowed bottles of water in SHU. I have nothing clean to drink. My only water comes from the shower, warm and from a brown and filthy faucet. It has given me persistent stomach problems. The water I am drinking is not clean, I am an American. Innocent until proven guilty. But I am forced to drink poisoned water. Where are my rights?”

Andrew Tate is confirmed to be housed in SHU. However, his claims about the quality of the water and the stomach problems are his own statements and have not been independently verified. Tristan Tate praises Florida officers Tristan Tate shared a separate post in which he praised the staff at the detention facility, while also repeating his claim that he is being treated as a political prisoner. He wrote: “The men and women of the Florida Department of Corrections are some of America’s finest. We see our fire fighters, military and police, act on the streets during normal day to day life.” “But behind closed doors, these corrections officers deal with an evil that cannot be leaked into civilized society. Should this place be housing me as a political prisoner of the failing British state? No. But the silver lining is that it has been a pleasure to see their brave men and women at work. May God bless these American heroes.”