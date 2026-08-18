‘I have a blueprint’: What’s next for Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto after ‘historic win’?

"A CBI or CID inquiry cannot give justice to the students. We are demanding a guarantee of a leak-proof examination system and transparency in the future. I have a blueprint to achieve this, which I will share with the government. 14 exams have been cancelled; this is a historic win," he said.

Speaking at a press conference in Ranchi, Mahto said he has prepared a blueprint for reforming the examination system and will share it with the Jharkhand government. He also called for stringent laws and reforms to monitor examinations and prevent paper leaks.

After ending his hunger strike, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Tuesday made it clear that his next focus will be on exam reforms and ensuring a leak-proof recruitment system, saying he has prepared a blueprint that he will share with the Jharkhand government .

Why did the Jharkhand government decide to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and other tests conducted by TDPL?

Why did the Jharkhand government decide to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and other tests conducted by TDPL?

Mahto said the cancellation of 14 examinations was a "historic win" for aspirants. His remarks came after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the state government had decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL).

The government also cancelled the results published by TDPL and the selection or participation of candidates through TDPL, with all activities undertaken by the company in this regard being cancelled.

Also Read: Devendra Mahto ends 16-day hunger strike after Jharkhand cancels key exams

Mahto had been on a hunger strike at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi as part of a student-led agitation over demands concerning the recruitment examination process. He ended the hunger strike in the presence of Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari after Soren announced the cancellations.

Speaking to reporters, Mahto thanked chief minister Hemant Soren, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and State Ministers Dipika Pande and Irfan Ansari for agreeing to the aspirants' demands.

What did Hemant Soren announce? Soren announced that the government would conduct a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted from 2014 to the present.

The Chief Minister also announced a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in the JPSC Civil Services examinations. The probe will be conducted under the supervision of a retired judge.

"The biggest and most prominent demand of the youth concerns the JPSC Civil Services examination. One of our ministers had assured them that an investigation into the matter was already underway. We will now conduct a comprehensive inquiry under the supervision of a retired judge. Sometimes it seems that we are right, and at other times, it appears that the students are right. It becomes difficult to distinguish between the two sides," Soren said.

Also Read: Jharkhand exams cancelled, hunger strike ends, but a key demand remains: 10 points

Soren said the SIT and CID were already investigating the matter and that several "shocking facts" had emerged during the probe. He also said some people appointed through the JPSC had been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the examinations.

The Chief Minister said the government would carry out examination reforms with full transparency and strengthen existing SOPs to prevent irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies)