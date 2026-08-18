Jharkhand exams cancelled, hunger strike ends, but a key demand remains: 10 points

After Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren agreed to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations conducted by TDPL, the protesting Jharkhand students welcomed the move, ending their hunger strike. JPSC-JSSC aspirants celebrate after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands and cancelled the JSSC-CGL exam and all exams conducted on behalf of TDPL, in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

The decision came as ongoing student protest entered day 24 while the hunger strike completed 14 days. The announcement was made after a marathon meeting of the Jharkhand Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday.

However, there's no end in sight for the ongoing protest as one of the key demands of the job aspirants remains. The protesters refuse to go home just yet as their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the examination irregularities remains unheard.