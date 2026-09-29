Gangster Goldy Brar added to FBI's 10 Most Wanted list with $1 million reward

Washington: America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation has placed gangster Goldy Brar on its list of 10 Most Wanted Fugitives on Monday for his alleged involvement with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. US law enforcement authorities have offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Brar’s arrest. Brar is currently thought to be based in the United States. Satinderjeep Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, is currently thought to be based in the United States. (HT_PRINT)

The hunt for Brar comes close on the heels of Operation Hard Ball, a multinational effort led by U.S. and Canadian authorities to crack down on members of three India-linked crime groups operating in North America and beyond. The Bishnoi gang, the Dhanda organised crime group and the Bhagwanpuria gang were the three groups targeted in the operation, which led to the charging of 37 individuals with a number of offences related to extortion, racketeering and drug trafficking among others.

“Satinderjeep Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, is a dangerous individual, and the FBI and our partners have made it our priority to apprehend him, which is why we’re adding him to the FBI’s list of Top Ten fugitives and offering a reward of up to $1 million dollars for his capture,” said FBI Los Angeles Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Patrick Grandy.

“The amount of attention this list will bring to his face and description cannot be overstated; his photo will be found on every FBI-affiliated website and social media platform, and will be publicized on every phone around the world until he’s caught,” Grandy went on to say.

Brar has been charged by US authorities with a number of offences related to his role as a key leader within the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, including racketeering influenced and corrupt organizations conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

24 individuals had been arrested or were already in custody when Operation Hard Ball was announced in July this year. Following this, the FBI and its foreign partners captured four more fugitive defendants with another determined to be deceased. An additional five defendants continue to be sought by US authorities, including Brar.

Goldy Brar and his network have wreaked devastating havoc on countless lives—through high-profile murders, shootings, death threats, extortion, arson, and drug trafficking,” said Lisa Moreland, the deputy commissioner of federal policing for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“His addition to the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list speaks to the collective resolve to capture him. The RCMP is committed to continue working with partners in the FBI to bring Goldy Brar to justice,” she added.

Among other offences, the Bishnoi gang was also charged with involvement in the assassination of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June 2023.