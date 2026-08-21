Indian national Kamal on FBI’s Most Wanted list over alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang links

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday placed an Indian national on its Most Wanted list over his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which the agency describes as a transnational criminal organisation. FBI puts Indian national Kamal on Most Wanted list over alleged Bishnoi gang links (X/@FBIMostWanted)

The FBI said Kamal is wanted for his alleged role in the organisation. Its notification described him as: "No Name Given Kamal is wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organization engaged in conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion."

The agency further said the organisation, identified as the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, "originated in the Punjab state of India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere."

A federal arrest warrant for Kamal was issued on July 1, 2026, by the US District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles. He has been charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion.

The latest addition to the FBI’s Most Wanted list comes amid an intensified US crackdown on India-linked transnational organised crime groups under Operation Hard Ball.

More India-linked gangs on FBI radar Kamal is not the first Indian national to be placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list as part of the crackdown. The agency had earlier listed Indian nationals Major Singh and Nitish Kaushal over their alleged links to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group.

The FBI said the Bhagwanpuria group also originated in Punjab and operated in California and elsewhere. The agency has alleged that the syndicate was involved in murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling.

On July 30, the FBI added another Indian national, Amritpal Singh, to its Most Wanted list over his alleged involvement in the Ravinder Dhanda Organised Crime Group, a transnational network based in Vancouver, Canada.

According to the FBI, the Dhanda group trafficked substantial quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine for drug trafficking organisations operating across the US, Canada and Mexico.

Earlier, on July 23, Indian national Harmanveer Singh was arrested in Stockton, California, over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking operations linked to the Ravinder Dhanda gang, the FBI said.

US crackdown under Operation Hard Ball The arrests and wanted notices are part of Operation Hard Ball, a joint international crackdown targeting syndicates associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravinder Dhanda.

The US Department of Justice has charged 37 people in connection with the operation. In a coordinated crackdown earlier this month, 24 people linked to the three transnational organised crime syndicates were arrested, including 11 in California.

(With ANI inputs)