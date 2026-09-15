IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Varun ruled out, Samson-Vaibhav selection looms as India eye series-clinching win

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India would need to select between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson at the top.

IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: India will have an opportunity to seal the three-match T20I series when they take on Afghanistan in the second game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. India head into the contest with a 1-0 advantage after a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the opener, where Abhishek Sharma's explosive 82 off just 32 deliveries made short work of Afghanistan's 156-run total. Arshdeep Singh had earlier led the bowling effort with three wickets as India controlled large parts of the contest. Afghanistan now face a must-win game and will need a considerably improved all-round performance to keep the series alive. India, meanwhile, have a fresh selection decision after Varun Chakaravarthy was ruled out of the remainder of the series with an injury. Ravi Bishnoi could come into contention, while there will also be interest around whether India make changes to their batting combination and hands Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an opportunity. Afghanistan will hope to strike back and force a decider, while India will be aiming to finish the job with a game to spare. ...Read More

Afghanistan now face a must-win game and will need a considerably improved all-round performance to keep the series alive. India, meanwhile, have a fresh selection decision after Varun Chakaravarthy was ruled out of the remainder of the series with an injury. Ravi Bishnoi could come into contention, while there will also be interest around whether India make changes to their batting combination and hands Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an opportunity. Afghanistan will hope to strike back and force a decider, while India will be aiming to finish the job with a game to spare.