IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Varun ruled out, Samson-Vaibhav selection looms as India eye series-clinching win
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: India face Afghanistan in the second T20I in Delhi with a chance to seal the three-match series. Afghanistan must bounce back after losing the opener, while India could make changes following Varun Chakaravarthy's injury.
- 2 Mins agoBumrah back and making an immediate impact
- 6 Mins agoAfghanistan need a far sharper all-round show
- 16 Mins agoIndia made a statement in the opener
- 25 Mins agoSamson or Vaibhav? India have a big call to make
- 40 Mins agoVarun blow for India before second T20I
- 1 Hr 31 Mins agoSeries on the line
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: India will have an opportunity to seal the three-match T20I series when they take on Afghanistan in the second game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. India head into the contest with a 1-0 advantage after a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the opener, where Abhishek Sharma's explosive 82 off just 32 deliveries made short work of Afghanistan's 156-run total. Arshdeep Singh had earlier led the bowling effort with three wickets as India controlled large parts of the contest....Read More
Afghanistan now face a must-win game and will need a considerably improved all-round performance to keep the series alive. India, meanwhile, have a fresh selection decision after Varun Chakaravarthy was ruled out of the remainder of the series with an injury. Ravi Bishnoi could come into contention, while there will also be interest around whether India make changes to their batting combination and hands Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an opportunity. Afghanistan will hope to strike back and force a decider, while India will be aiming to finish the job with a game to spare.
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Bumrah back and making an immediate impact
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Jasprit Bumrah's return was another major positive for India in the series opener. Back in the T20I side after his injury layoff, the pace spearhead struck in his very first over by removing Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck. His presence immediately strengthened India's attack and will again be central as they look to close out the series.
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Afghanistan need a far sharper all-round show
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Afghanistan need improvement in almost every phase after being outplayed in the opener. Their batters must find a way to build a more substantial total, particularly through the middle overs, while the bowlers cannot afford another loose powerplay against India's attacking top order. Better execution under pressure will be crucial if they are to force a decider.
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: India made a statement in the opener
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: India could hardly have asked for a more convincing start to the series. After restricting Afghanistan to 156, the chase was turned into a procession by Abhishek Sharma, whose 32-ball 82 completely changed the tempo of the game. India reached the target with seven wickets in hand, while Arshdeep Singh's 3/19 had earlier ensured Afghanistan never truly broke free.
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Samson or Vaibhav? India have a big call to make
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: One of the biggest selection debates ahead of the second T20I surrounds Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Samson managed only 10 in the opener, while Vaibhav remained on the bench despite his recent performances. With several former players questioning that decision, discussions over whether India should make the switch have only intensified ahead of the toss.
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Varun blow for India before second T20I
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: India will be without Varun Chakaravarthy for the remainder of the series after the mystery spinner was ruled out with a side strain. Varun had only recently returned to action after rehabilitation, making his latest setback particularly concerning. His absence could open the door for Ravi Bishnoi to return to the playing XI in Delhi
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Series on the line
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: India have the chance to close out the series tonight, but Afghanistan arrive in Delhi knowing there is no room left for error. After being comprehensively beaten in the opener, Ibrahim Zadran's side need a response both with bat and the ball. India, meanwhile, will want another clinical performance to avoid taking the contest into a decider.