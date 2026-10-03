AB de Villiers sees a third peak in friend Virat Kohli’s career

Virat Kohli is currently experiencing what AB de Villiers describes as his “third peak”, a staggering run of form that places him in an unprecedented state of mind ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Virat Kohli. (PTI)

Reflecting on Kohli’s evolution, de Villiers sees a batter who has unlocked a new level of freedom, hitting sixes with a frequency not seen before and batting with an instinct that makes him nearly unstoppable.

“It's an incredible run of form,” said de Villiers. “We've seen this kind of form in 2012 to 2014 and then again (from) 2016 to 2019. And now this is like a third peak for him really taking his game to the next level.”

What makes 2026 stand is not just the volume of runs, but the aggressive manner in which Kohli is scoring them. In the unbeaten 139 he scored against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Kohli hammered nine sixes. The 37-year-old is operating with a relaxed mind that de Villiers believes makes this version of the star India better than even his fabled 2016 peak.

“Out there in the middle, you can almost see he’s completely free,” said the South African, who will be playing World Championship of Legends which will be streamed on FanCode. “Because he's so free, he's making sound decisions out there. He's not so intense. He's not overthinking the game. He's going a lot on gut feel. When Virat plays with his instinct, he's pretty much unstoppable. It's quite scary to think of where this will go and how good and how big of an impact he's going to play for Team India in the 2027 World Cup.”

This relaxed demeanour is also translating into a broader leadership role. De Villiers, who shared many years with the former India skipper in Royal Challengers Bengaluru, noted that Kohli is now more focused on guiding others, making the Indian dressing room an environment for emerging players who get to share the space with him.

Kohli isn't the only seasoned campaigner de Villiers insists must be on the flight to the 2027 World Cup. Despite ongoing debates surrounding age and form, the former South Africa captain firmly believes Rohit Sharma remains indispensable to India’s ambitions.

“From my point of view, I wouldn't go without him,” said de Villiers, 42. “Whether he's in great form now or not is irrelevant. Just the kind of leadership qualities and the belief he instils in the rest of the team is great for the side.”

Addressing concerns about fielding agility, de Villiers said that strategic placements — like mid-off, thirdman or the slips — can easily accommodate “older” players, allowing teams to capitalise on their primary skills. “With the bat in hand and the kind of experience Rohit and Virat come with, it's just huge for a team. It's a no-brainer to me to have both of them in that side leading into 2027.”