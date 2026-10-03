A golden duck after 7 years: Virat Kohli shocked by Jayden Seales as India struggle in New Chandigarh
Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a golden duck against West Indies in the third ODI with India reduced to 3/2.
The third ODI in New Chandigarh between India and the West Indies had its share of surprises. For the first time in the series, India are batting first and are in early trouble. So far, in the series, the Indian top order has been on song, delivering the game for them in the first two matches. But in the third ODI, the hosts have been reduced to 3/2 inside the first two overs.
Shubman Gill fell prey to Jayden Seales on a delivery that surprised him with the extra bounce. This brought Virat Kohli to the middle, and for the first time in the series, Indian fans had a chance to watch Kohli and Rohit bat together. The first ball Kohli faced was a wide outside the off stump. On the very next delivery, Seals bowled a full delivery at the off and middle stump line that swung in a tad. Kohli was looking to flick it across the line and missed it completely. The ball crashed into the stumps, and Kohli had to walk off with a golden duck.
A rare occurrence for Kohli
Notably, this is just the fourth golden duck for Virat Kohli in ODIs. He has been impeccably consistent in the format, and his stats reflect that. The last time Virat Kohli was dismissed on the first ball was, incidentally, against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam in 2019. In that case, the bowler was Kieron Pollard.
Besides these two, Kohli has two other golden ducks. One against the same West Indies in North Sound in 2011, with Darren Sammy being the bowler. The other was against England at Dharamshala in 2011, when Tim Bresnan dismissed him off the first ball.
The Indian fans were still celebrating their gold medal in the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, when they were rocked by the early dismissal of the two star batters. India had not struggled with the bat in the series so far.
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The loss of the two early wickets was especially surprising given the record chase India mounted in the second ODI. Chasing 405, India achieved the task in just 43.3 overs, losing just two wickets. The effort was led through a double hundred by Shubman Gill. Even in the first ODI, India chased down 295 runs in just 41.4overs, losing only two wickets. So in the two matches prior to this, India had actually scored 706 runs, losing only four wickets. From there, being two down for three runs was really shocking for this star-studded Indian line-up.
However, this early collapse gave India a good chance to take a look at their so far unexposed middle order. In this ODI series, Ruturaj Gaikwad has so far had to contribute little, and this match exactly provides him the opportunity to prove his worth. Also, batters like KL Rahul, Nitish Reddy and Naman Dhir might get a go. Despite the early shock, India will see it as a good test for their middle order, especially with the series being sealed after the previous match.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More