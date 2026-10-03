Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Kapil Sibal, Prashant Bhushan join AISA's Neha Bora, Section 163 in force in New Delhi
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Delhi Police said Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, is in force across New Delhi district to ensure public safety, maintain public order and facilitate smooth traffic movement.
- 2 Mins agoAISA activists return to protests site day after mass detentions
- 22 Mins agoKapil Sibal, Neha Bora, Prashant Bhushan march towards stir site
- 46 Mins agoSection 163 in force in New Delhi district; no permission for protest
- 1 Hr 23 Mins agoPolice asks crowd to disperse, detentions begin
- 1 Hr 25 Mins agoMahua Moitra urges people to join stir in larger numbers
- 1 Hr 39 Mins agoInternet services working in Jantar Mantar area today
- 1 Hr 40 Mins agoSecurity deployment stepped up
- 1 Hr 42 Mins agoProtesters begin gathering at Jantar Mantar
- 1 Hr 43 Mins agoStir site sealed from both sides amid protest call today
- 1 Hr 59 Mins agoJantar Mantar protest LIVE: Delhi Police registers three FIRs
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar continued for the second straight day on Saturday, with senior advocate Kapil Sibal, Prashant Bhushan joining AISA's Neha Bora in march towards the protest site. Addressing supporters, Bora said the protesters would return the next day and asked them to rest and regain their energy before gathering again at Jantar Mantar....Read More
“They are using thousands of police personnel to save that one man”, she said, referring to the security arrangements around the protest and reiterating the demand for Kumar’s resignation.
Bora also said Friday’s mobilisation was not limited to Delhi and that the protest would continue to spread across the country.
Meanwhile, Political activist Yogendra Yadav also announced his participation in the next round of protests. In a post on X, he wrote, “Jantar Mantar 2.0 Continues…We meet again today. 3 October” at 1 pm at Jantar Mantar.
The protests are centred on allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Around 1,000 detained across Delhi
Around 1,000 people were detained across Delhi on Friday as police and security forces stopped protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar for the proposed demonstration.
The protest had been called for 11am by the AAP, AISA, Students’ Federation of India (SFI), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and other student and youth organisations.
Nearly 750 people were detained from areas around Jantar Mantar, while another 400 were detained from other parts of Delhi during the day. Around 200 people were also placed under house arrest in the morning. Those picked up from the streets were taken in buses arranged by the Delhi Police to different police stations.
Among those detained were former Delhi chief minister and senior AAP leader Atishi, AISA president Neha Bora and Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav. Several other AAP leaders, civil society activists, members of left-backed student organisations and Congress youth wing workers were also detained.
More than 5,000 security personnel were deployed in and around Jantar Mantar to prevent protesters from reaching the site.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AISA activists return to protests site day after mass detentions
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: A day after over 1000 protesters were detained in Delhi, AISA activists again gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The fresh mobilisation came after AISA national president Neha Bora, who was among those detained on Friday, called on activists to return to Jantar Mantar at 1 pm and continue their protest. Police began detained protesters as the gathered near the protest site, with security personnel deployed at multiple points and barricades placed on roads leading to Jantar Mantar.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Kapil Sibal, Neha Bora, Prashant Bhushan march towards stir site
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, AISA president Neha Bora, Prashant Bhushan, Avik Saha, several other lawyers and young people are marching towards Jantar Mantar amid the ongoing protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Sharing the update, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said, “Peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar is our right in a democracy. This right cannot be snatched from us by the might of the police.”
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Section 163 in force in New Delhi district; no permission for protest
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Delhi Police said Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, is in force across New Delhi district to ensure public safety, maintain public order and facilitate smooth traffic movement.
The police said unauthorised gatherings, public speeches, slogan-shouting, processions, demonstrations and dharnas are prohibited under the order.
“No permission has been granted for any protest scheduled for today, i.e. 03.10.2026, nor has any prior intimation regarding any such protest been received by New Delhi District Police,” the notice said.
The police urged citizens to comply with the order and cooperate with authorities, warning that violations would invite legal action.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Police asks crowd to disperse, detentions begin
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Delhi Police has started making announcements asking people gathered at the Jantar Mantar protest site to disperse.
Police have also started detaining protesters at the site.
On Friday, nearly 750 people were detained from areas around Jantar Mantar, while another 400 were detained from other parts of Delhi during the day.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Mahua Moitra urges people to join stir in larger numbers
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: TMC leader Mahua Moitra appealed to people to come out in larger numbers for the protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In a video posted online, Moitra said protesting was a right that “noone is going to snatch” from people, “least of all Delhi police.”
“11 metro stations shut down. Central Delhi Sealed off. 700 protestors detained. Gyanesh Kumar will go and so will his master. This fight continues today, 3rd October 1 PM at Jantar Mantar,” she said.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Internet services working in Jantar Mantar area today
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Internet services in and around the Jantar Mantar area are currently functioning, unlike Friday when telecom companies were asked to suspend internet services in New Delhi district from 9am to 9pm.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Security deployment stepped up
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Security personnel have been deployed in larger numbers in and around the Jantar Mantar protest site as people continue to gather ahead of the planned demonstration.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Protesters begin gathering at Jantar Mantar
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: People have started gathering at Jantar Mantar ahead of the planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Stir site sealed from both sides amid protest call today
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Security has been tightened around Jantar Mantar, with the lane leading to the back side of the protest site from Ashoka Road sealed with multiple layers of barricading. Only residents and their staff are being allowed to enter.
The road leading to the protest site from the front side, via Tolstoy Marg near Janpath Market, has also been sealed.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Delhi Police registers three FIRs
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The Delhi Police has registered at least three cases in connection with Friday’s protests, according to two senior officers aware of the development.
The FIRs were registered at Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations based on daily diary (DD) entries made by police officials. The cases were registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to “disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant”, the officers said.
“While no individuals or organisations have been named in the suspects/accused’s column of the FIRs, the mentioning of the organisers and organisations that proposed and participated in the demonstrations is in the contents of the FIRs,” one of the officers said, requesting anonymity. Read More