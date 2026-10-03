AAP's Priyanka Kakkar joins Congress: 'No need to let votes scatter now'

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit's chief national spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, joined Congress on Saturday, saying that there was “no need to let votes scatter votes now”. Priyanka Kakkar said that she was joining the party for the need to “defeat the regressive politics of the BJP.” (ANI)

Congress announced Priyanka's joining the party through a video post on the social media platform X. In the video, Kakkar said that she is joining the party because she wants to get back "the Delhi I grew up in”.

“I am joining the Congress party today with immense pride because I want back the Delhi I grew up in. I want the green, clean, progressive and safe Delhi that was such an important part of my growing-up years. After more than a decade of experience in Indian politics, I truly believe that only the Congress can make this happen. If there is one leader who is authentic, it is Rahul Gandhi. He is resilient. It is important that we all come together,” she said.