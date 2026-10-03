India vs West Indies Live Updates 3rd ODI: Expect another run fest as Shubman Gill's team looks to register awhitewash
India vs West Indies Live Updates 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill's team will look to whitewash the opponent. Expect another run fest in Mullanpur.
- 8 Mins agoWhat's the weather like?
- 20 Mins agoWill India shuffle batting order?
- 31 Mins agoWho will replace Prasidh?
- 40 Mins agoAnother run fest on the cards!
- 51 Mins agoHello and welcome!
India vs West Indies Live Updates 3rd ODI: Expect another runfest as India takes on the Windies in the third and final ODI in Mullanpur. The previous encounter saw 811 runs being scored as India chased down a daunting target of 406 with eight wickets in hand and 39 balls to spare as Shubman Gill starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten double century. The first two ODIs have been high-scoring, with India chasing in both. It would be interesting to see whether the Men in Blue decide to bat first in the final ODI if they win the toss. ...Read More
Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the third and final ODI due to a hamstring injury, hence India would be forced to make a change. The performance of Auqib Nabi also left much to be desired; hence, India would look to rejig the pace department.
What's the weather like?
The weather is likely to be in the mid 30s and the sapping heat is expected to possess a challenge in front of both the teams. Expect a few changes in both the lineups as the travel from Guwahati to New Chandigarh must have been daunting.
Will India shuffle batting order?
In the first two ODIs, India's top three - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli did the bulk of the job. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have not had a hit in the series so far, hence it would be interesting to see whether the management decides to shuffle the batting order a bit. The 2027 ODI World Cup is just one year away hence giving each player sufficient game time is of utmost importance.
Who will replace Prasidh?
Prasidh Krishna who suffered a hamstring injury in the second ODI has been ruled out of the final game of the three-match series. Anshul Kamboj has been added to the squad as his replacement. Mohammed Siraj who is yet to play a single game, is expected to finally feature in the playing XI for the Mullanpur ODI.
Another run fest on the cards!
Expect another run fest and the third ODI is expected to play on the similar lines as the first two matches. It would be interesting to see whether the Indian team get a chance to bat first for the first time in the series. In the opening two ODIs, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl and the hosts didn't break a sweat in chasing down the totals of 296 and 406.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third ODI between India and the West Indies. The final ODI of the three-match series will be played at Mullanpur, and the Indian team will aim to inflict a whitewash after having previously won the first two matches comprehensively.