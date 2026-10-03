India vs West Indies Live Updates 3rd ODI: Expect another run fest as Shubman Gill's team looks to register awhitewash

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India vs West Indies Live Updates 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill's team will look to whitewash the opponent.

India vs West Indies Live Updates 3rd ODI: Expect another runfest as India takes on the Windies in the third and final ODI in Mullanpur. The previous encounter saw 811 runs being scored as India chased down a daunting target of 406 with eight wickets in hand and 39 balls to spare as Shubman Gill starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten double century. The first two ODIs have been high-scoring, with India chasing in both. It would be interesting to see whether the Men in Blue decide to bat first in the final ODI if they win the toss. Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the third and final ODI due to a hamstring injury, hence India would be forced to make a change. The performance of Auqib Nabi also left much to be desired; hence, India would look to rejig the pace department. ...Read More

Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the third and final ODI due to a hamstring injury, hence India would be forced to make a change. The performance of Auqib Nabi also left much to be desired; hence, India would look to rejig the pace department.