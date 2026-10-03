India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games final: Sooryavanshi takes off, PAK feel teenager's brute force early on

He was kept quiet in the first over as the ball turned sharply. Perhaps assessing the conditions. But he launched not one, but two sixes in the next over against Saad Masood – one slogged over the bowler's head, the other pulled across over square leg. Abhishek joins the party as well…as he rocked back to dispatch the fifth ball for a six over long-on.

Pressure on Pakistan as the bowler bowls a no-ball. Abhishek jumps and slices across to hit the final ball over the point for a four.

Huge over for India.

India 28/0 in 2 overs vs Pakistan