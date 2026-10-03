India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games final: Sooryavanshi takes off, PAK feel teenager's brute force early on
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games 2026 final: Follow latest updates from the gold-medal match in Aichi Nagoya.
- 18 Sec agoSixes from Sooryavanshi!
- 5 Mins agoHow has Sooryavanshi fared against offies?
- 10 Mins agoOver to Sooryavanshi
- 15 Mins agoTime for national anthem
- 17 Mins agoSanjay Manjrekar's warning ahead of finale
- 26 Mins agoHere's Pakistan's playing XI
- 28 Mins agoJust a reminder…NO NAQVI TODAY!
- 34 Mins agoBatting till No. 9?
- 41 Mins agoToss time!
- 49 Mins agoIs today the day for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?
- 59 Mins agoSri Lanka take bronze
- 1 Hr 2 Mins agoWill India make any changes?
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoWhat will decide the match?
- 1 Hr 35 Mins agoRain threat today?
- 1 Hr 48 Mins agoWhat does the squad look like for the two teams?
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games 2026 final: The Asian champions and two-time defending T20 Cup winners, India, take on Pakistan in the blockbuster face-off in Nisshin with the eye on the gold medal. For India, it will be a second consecutive top-of-the-podium finish in men's cricket and a second straight double sweep in the sport at the Asian Games, after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's team had clinched the gold earlier in the campaign. Pakistan, on the other hand, are looking for their first-ever gold in men's cricket....Read More
India, boasting a formidable line-up of T20 stars, will be the overwhelming favourites in the match.
Sixes from Sooryavanshi!
He was kept quiet in the first over as the ball turned sharply. Perhaps assessing the conditions. But he launched not one, but two sixes in the next over against Saad Masood – one slogged over the bowler's head, the other pulled across over square leg. Abhishek joins the party as well…as he rocked back to dispatch the fifth ball for a six over long-on.
Pressure on Pakistan as the bowler bowls a no-ball. Abhishek jumps and slices across to hit the final ball over the point for a four.
Huge over for India.
India 28/0 in 2 overs vs Pakistan
How has Sooryavanshi fared against offies?
He has scored 128 runs in 66 balls against the variety in T20 cricket for just four dismissals, all of which happened in 2025. In T20Is, he has been dismissed thrice by off-spinners in 34 balls for 50 runs.
Over to Sooryavanshi
Time for action in Nisshin. Sooryavanshi and Abhishek step out to. Saim Atub, off-spinner, to get Pakistan's attack underway. No-brainer there. Textbook strategy against left-handed batters.
Time for national anthem
Players make their way onto the field. Time for the national anthem. India go first, followed by Pakistan.
Sanjay Manjrekar's warning ahead of finale
Here's Pakistan's playing XI
Sahibzada Farhan(c), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan(w), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Saad Masood, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim
Just a reminder…NO NAQVI TODAY!
Due to prior commitments, Naqvi will not be present on the day of the final, implying no awkward moment in Japan. The medals will, in fact, be presented by ICC chairman Jay Shah, Hiroki Kondo, Nisshin City mayor, and Nilo Jayatolake, Vice President, National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka
Batting till No. 9?
That's a batting-heavy unit with three regular spinners, one part-timer in Abhishek and two pace options.
Toss time!
India opt to bat first against Pakistan. And NO HANDSHAKE there…had to put it out there.
Is today the day for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?
Indian cricket has produced legends against Pakistan. The great Sachin Tendulkar made his debut against them in 1989 and, some 14 years later, played one of the most breathtaking knocks of his career at Centurion in the World Cup. Virat Kohli relishes batting against Pakistan. He could never play a Test against them like Tendulkar, but in 17 ODI innings, Kohli has plundered 778 runs at an average of 59.84, with four hundreds.
Is today the day for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?
Sri Lanka take bronze
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 63 runs to finish third in men's cricket. Tharindu Ratnayake is the real hero for Sri Lanka with his all-round performance -- 65 off 32 and two wickets for 18.
This is Sri Lanka's second medal in men's cricket at the Asian Games, having clinched gold in 2014, after beating Afghanistan, an edition where India did not participate. In fact, India made their men's cricket debut at the Asiad in 2022.
Will India make any changes?
Interim coach VVS Laxman got the combo right, especially with the batting line-up – keeping Sooryavanshi at top with Abhishek, using Ishan and Iyer as spin specialists at the top and derailing Tilak's entry, with the batter vulnerable against spinners.
What will decide the match?
Spin! That's what has dictated most of the matches at the Asian Games this time. Spin has amounted for 70 wickets in the men's competition, at just 15.25, with an economy rate of 5.94. Pacers have picked 26 wickets at almost 20. India, who have featured four spinners in their only completed game thus far, picked up five wickets at just 6.4 -- the best among all teams. Pakistan spinners, on the other hand, have averaged 8.1.
Rain threat today?
Fortunately NO! The chance of rain is well below 20% during the match hours, implying we are all set for the game, and a result.
But…BUT! Should there be a weather intervention in the game, resulting in a no result, the gold will be shared between the two teams.
What does the squad look like for the two teams?
Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan(c), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan(w), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim, Saad Masood, Ali Raza, Akif Javed, Haider Ali
India Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the men's cricket gold medal match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games. Stay tuned for more updates!