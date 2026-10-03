Saim Ayub's ‘baby cradle’ send-off for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi adds fresh edge to India vs Pakistan clash in Asian Games 2026 gold medal match

When it comes to cricket, the occasion can hardly be bigger than India vs Pakistan, even though the fixture has lost its competitive edge in the recent past. However, the difference in cricketing quality does not mean the pressure has gone away from the game. Players dream of delivering in this game and becoming a hero in the eyes of their fans. Saim Ayub celebrating after getting the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (Screengrab from Sony Sports Network X)

The enormity of the occasion, the pressure of the game, and add to that a gold medal being at stake. Saim Ayub’s gesture after getting the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match gives you an idea of all those external factors in the match.

Sooryavanshi, at 15, has already begun to have an imposing effect on the opposition before a game has even begun. His power hitting, range, and ability to maintain top gear have made him a case study for all teams before they take him on. Pakistan might have done similar homework on him before coming into the Asian Games final.