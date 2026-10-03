Saim Ayub's ‘baby cradle’ send-off for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi adds fresh edge to India vs Pakistan clash in Asian Games 2026 gold medal match
Saim Ayub's ‘baby cradle’ celebration after dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became an early flashpoint in the India vs Pakistan Asian Games final.
When it comes to cricket, the occasion can hardly be bigger than India vs Pakistan, even though the fixture has lost its competitive edge in the recent past. However, the difference in cricketing quality does not mean the pressure has gone away from the game. Players dream of delivering in this game and becoming a hero in the eyes of their fans.
The enormity of the occasion, the pressure of the game, and add to that a gold medal being at stake. Saim Ayub’s gesture after getting the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match gives you an idea of all those external factors in the match.
Sooryavanshi, at 15, has already begun to have an imposing effect on the opposition before a game has even begun. His power hitting, range, and ability to maintain top gear have made him a case study for all teams before they take him on. Pakistan might have done similar homework on him before coming into the Asian Games final.
Deep Dive
The onus was on him to give India a strong start with Abhishek Sharma after Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first. The two left-handers had a good look in the first over and then started switching gears. It looked like Sooryavanshi had gauged the pitch brilliantly as he waited on the back foot to play the big shots. After being 2 of five balls, Sooryavanshi launched two sixes, one over the square and one over long-on. Just when it appeared that the opening partnership would take the game away from Pakistan, the lack of experience caught up with the 16-year-old.
Saim Ayub does not shy away from expressing himself
Sooryavanshi attempted a reverse sweep against Saim Ayub on a back of a good length delivery. The result was a faint edge to be taken by Usman Khan behind the stumps. India’s ‘wonderkid’ had to walk back after getting a start, and his senior partner, Abhishek Sharma, looked visibly disappointed with the option Sooryavanshi had taken on that delivery. However, it was a big relief for the Pakistan team, and Saim Ayub’s celebration made it clear. The off-spinner made a ‘cradling the baby ’ gesture towards the batter as he walked back to the pavilion. Things remained calm after that, and the Indians did not respond to the instigation.
In recent times, controversial celebrations have been part of the India vs Pakistan clash. During the Asia Cup 2025, Haris Rauf came into the limelight for some of his gestures, which drew responses from the Indian cricketers. These later led to sanctions against the cricketers involved. However, no such incident occurred in the Asian Games 2026 gold-medal match.
Notably, defending champions India are looking to complete a double of gold at the Asian Games. The women’s cricket team has already won the event and secured the gold medal. It is a great opportunity for Shreyas Iyer and his men to do their part and add to India’s gold medal tally.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More