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India vs Brazil Live Updates: A David vs Goliath contest in Kolkata as Vinicius Jr frenzy set to capture imagination

By Prateek Srivastava
Oct 3, 2026, 19:27:58 IST

India vs Brazil Live Updates: India head into the contest after drawing 1-1 against Panama in a friendly.

Key Events
  • 2 Mins agoNational anthems underway
  • 14 Mins agoSalt Lake full to the brim
  • 17 Mins agoWhat Anwar Ali says ahead of the game
  • 26 Mins agoStarting line-up (Brazil)
  • 28 Mins agoThis is what the FIFA has provided!
  • 29 Mins agoStarting line-up (India)
  • 33 Mins agoBrazil team arrives at the venue! Check out the video
  • 40 Mins agoIndia need to be tidy
  • 51 Mins agoKhalid Jamil ahead of the game!
  • 1 Hr 11 Mins agoIndia's squad
  • 1 Hr 12 Mins agoBrazil's squad
  • 1 Hr 23 Mins agoHello and welcome!
India vs Brazil Live Updates: Brazil finally come to town.
India vs Brazil Live Updates: Brazil finally come to town.

India vs Brazil Live Updates: The Indian men's football team are set for one of their biggest challenges as they take on Brazil in a historic friendly at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. The match will be the first senior men's international meeting between the two nations. For Khalid Jamil's India, the fixture provides an opportunity to test themselves against the world's fifth-ranked side and a squad packed with elite talent. The Blue Tigers, ranked 138th, will look to remain compact defensively while making the most of their counter-attacking opportunities. Kolkata's passionate football culture is expected to enhance the atmosphere in a packed stadium.

Brazil arrived in Kolkata after a 1-1 draw and a 4-2 victory against Australia in their previous friendlies. Vinicius Junior, Endrick, and captain Marquinhos headline a squad that combines established international experience with emerging talent. Raphinha, however, has withdrawn from the squad because of injury.

...Read More

Brazil arrived in Kolkata after a 1-1 draw and a 4-2 victory against Australia in their previous friendlies. Vinicius Junior, Endrick, and captain Marquinhos headline a squad that combines established international experience with emerging talent. Raphinha, however, has withdrawn from the squad because of injury.

Follow all the updates here:
Oct 3, 2026, 19:26:37 IST

National anthems underway

Brazil first, hand on heart. Quite a few Brazilian fans in the stands. Serious rendition. Now it's India.

Oct 3, 2026, 19:14:10 IST

Salt Lake full to the brim

More than 100,000 spectators out there. All looking forward to the once-in-a-lifetime game. Believe me you, once the players walk out, it will feel like electricity passing through the stadium. West Bengal loves its football. Today they have a great opportunity to show that.

Oct 3, 2026, 19:11:20 IST

What Anwar Ali says ahead of the game

He said a lot of things. The gist is they want to improve on their performance against Panama, in terms of defence. He is really looking forward to this game. One can understand. You don't play Brazil everyday.

Oct 3, 2026, 19:02:03 IST

Starting line-up (Brazil)

Same formation as India, 4-2-3-1

Pedro Morisco (GK)

Matheuzinho, Arthur Dias, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos

Danilo, Andrey Santos

Estevao, Gabriel Bontempo, Vinicius Jr.

Pedro

Oct 3, 2026, 19:00:13 IST

This is what the FIFA has provided!

Our correspondent shares it from the venue.

Oct 3, 2026, 18:59:24 IST

Starting line-up (India)

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK)

Abhishek Singh, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Akash Mishra

Anirudh Thapa, Apuia

Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan

Ryan Williams

Oct 3, 2026, 18:55:10 IST

Brazil team arrives at the venue! Check out the video

Goosebumps!

Oct 3, 2026, 18:48:08 IST

India need to be tidy

That's very important. Nobody is expecting them to win. But if they can stay unrattled, not overawed, they can give a better account of themselves. Don't try too much. Less is more, as they say. Playing Brazil is a big deal and they should enjoy the occasion. Basically, don't try to outdo yourself. That might just backfire.

Oct 3, 2026, 18:37:11 IST

Khalid Jamil ahead of the game!

Have a read! Written by Dhiman Sarkar.

Read Next

Oct 3, 2026, 18:17:03 IST

India's squad

Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad, Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams and Vikram Partap Singh

Oct 3, 2026, 18:16:16 IST

Brazil's squad

Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio, Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley, Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo, Martinelli, Endrick, Estevao, Pedro, Rayan, Samuel Lino and Vinicius Junior

Oct 3, 2026, 18:04:59 IST

Hello and welcome!

To our coverage of the much-awaited India-Brazil friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Stay tuned. The match kicks off at 07:30 pm.

Home Sports football India vs Brazil Live Updates: A David vs Goliath contest in Kolkata as Vinicius Jr frenzy set to capture imagination
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