India vs Brazil Live Updates: A David vs Goliath contest in Kolkata as Vinicius Jr frenzy set to capture imagination
India vs Brazil Live Updates: India head into the contest after drawing 1-1 against Panama in a friendly.
- 2 Mins agoNational anthems underway
- 14 Mins agoSalt Lake full to the brim
- 17 Mins agoWhat Anwar Ali says ahead of the game
- 26 Mins agoStarting line-up (Brazil)
- 28 Mins agoThis is what the FIFA has provided!
- 29 Mins agoStarting line-up (India)
- 33 Mins agoBrazil team arrives at the venue! Check out the video
- 40 Mins agoIndia need to be tidy
- 51 Mins agoKhalid Jamil ahead of the game!
- 1 Hr 11 Mins agoIndia's squad
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoBrazil's squad
- 1 Hr 23 Mins agoHello and welcome!
India vs Brazil Live Updates: The Indian men's football team are set for one of their biggest challenges as they take on Brazil in a historic friendly at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. The match will be the first senior men's international meeting between the two nations. For Khalid Jamil's India, the fixture provides an opportunity to test themselves against the world's fifth-ranked side and a squad packed with elite talent. The Blue Tigers, ranked 138th, will look to remain compact defensively while making the most of their counter-attacking opportunities. Kolkata's passionate football culture is expected to enhance the atmosphere in a packed stadium....Read More
Brazil arrived in Kolkata after a 1-1 draw and a 4-2 victory against Australia in their previous friendlies. Vinicius Junior, Endrick, and captain Marquinhos headline a squad that combines established international experience with emerging talent. Raphinha, however, has withdrawn from the squad because of injury.
National anthems underway
Brazil first, hand on heart. Quite a few Brazilian fans in the stands. Serious rendition. Now it's India.
Salt Lake full to the brim
More than 100,000 spectators out there. All looking forward to the once-in-a-lifetime game. Believe me you, once the players walk out, it will feel like electricity passing through the stadium. West Bengal loves its football. Today they have a great opportunity to show that.
What Anwar Ali says ahead of the game
He said a lot of things. The gist is they want to improve on their performance against Panama, in terms of defence. He is really looking forward to this game. One can understand. You don't play Brazil everyday.
Starting line-up (Brazil)
Same formation as India, 4-2-3-1
Pedro Morisco (GK)
Matheuzinho, Arthur Dias, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos
Danilo, Andrey Santos
Estevao, Gabriel Bontempo, Vinicius Jr.
Pedro
This is what the FIFA has provided!
Our correspondent shares it from the venue.
Starting line-up (India)
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK)
Abhishek Singh, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Akash Mishra
Anirudh Thapa, Apuia
Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan
Ryan Williams
Brazil team arrives at the venue! Check out the video
Goosebumps!
India need to be tidy
That's very important. Nobody is expecting them to win. But if they can stay unrattled, not overawed, they can give a better account of themselves. Don't try too much. Less is more, as they say. Playing Brazil is a big deal and they should enjoy the occasion. Basically, don't try to outdo yourself. That might just backfire.
Khalid Jamil ahead of the game!
Have a read! Written by Dhiman Sarkar.
India's squad
Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad, Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams and Vikram Partap Singh
Brazil's squad
Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio, Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley, Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo, Martinelli, Endrick, Estevao, Pedro, Rayan, Samuel Lino and Vinicius Junior
Hello and welcome!
To our coverage of the much-awaited India-Brazil friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Stay tuned. The match kicks off at 07:30 pm.