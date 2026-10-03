2026 Asiad, C’wealth Games: UP to reward rich medal haul of its athletes with generous purses

Gulveer Singh of Aligarh has emerged as Uttar Pradesh’s most decorated athlete at the 2026 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, becoming the state’s highest cash-award recipient with a record ₹5 crore purse for his five-medal haul. Uttar Pradesh’s Gulveeer Singh (HT File Photo)

Overall, a huge sum of ₹28.5 crore will be distributed among 20 sportspersons for winning four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals at the Asian Games, and one gold, one silver and a bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games. ₹5 lakh each will also be given to all others, who couldn’t make it to the podium in different disciplines in both the Games.

Gulveer Singh scripted history at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games by winning three medals across middle- and long-distance events, a rare feat in continental competition. He first claimed silver in the men’s 10,000m on September 25, clocking 28:29.38 and upgrading his Hangzhou 2023 bronze to silver.

Three days later, he won a second silver in the 1500m final with a personal-best 3:36.72, finishing behind Japan’s Kazuto Iizawa. On September 29, he completed a historic hat-trick by taking bronze in the 5000m in 13:32.75, behind Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew (gold) and Japan’s Tomonori Yamaguchi (silver).

This triple-podium performance made Gulveer India’s most prolific individual athletics medallist at Nagoya 2026 and the standout track star from Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in 2026, at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Gulveer had already announced his peak form with two medals: silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5000m. These results set the stage for his Asian Games breakthrough and demonstrated his consistency across major multi-sport events in a single year.

Undoubtedly, Gulveer’s 2026 season is exceptional because he medalled in three different distances at the Asian Games—1500m, 5000m, and 10,000m—showcasing rare versatility from middle to long distance. His 1500m silver came with a personal best, while his 10,000m silver improved on his previous Asian Games bronze, underlining steady progression. For Uttar Pradesh, which has traditionally shone in shooting, wrestling, and team sports, Gulveer’s track dominance marks a new high in endurance running.

In recognition of this extraordinary run, the Uttar Pradesh government announced special cash awards for its medallists from the 2026 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Gulveer Singh will receive the highest purse of ₹5 crore for his five medals (two silvers and one bronze at Asian Games; one silver and one bronze at Commonwealth Games), reflecting both volume and quality of achievement.

By contrast, four other UP athletes including cricketer Deepti Sharma (Agra), kabaddi player Arjun Deshwal (UP Police), relay racer Prachi Chaudhary (Saharanpur), and cricketer Vipraj Nigam (Barabanki), will each get ₹3 crore for their Asian Games gold medals. Notably, Vipraj Nigam is set to receive the top gold-medal purse despite not playing a single match in the tournament, as he was part of the squad.

Uttar Pradesh’s sports director RP Singh termed the success of Uttar Pradesh athletes at both the CWG and the Asian Games exceptional. “It was a great achievement for Uttar Pradesh athletes at the Asian Games and our athletes have shown their worth on the big stage,” he said on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association’s secretary, Anandeshwar Pandey said that the performances of Uttar Pradesh athletes at the Asian Games have raised new hopes as many of them will be getting an opportunity to go to the LA Olympics in 2028.

UP MEDALISTS AT ASIAN GAMES

Gold ( ₹3.00 crore each)

Deepti Sharma (Agra, cricket)

Arjun Deshwal (UP Police, kabaddi)

Prachi Chaudhary (Saharanpur, 4x400m relay)

Vipraj Nigam (Barabanki, cricket)

Rajkumar Pal (Ghazipur, hockey)

Silver ( ₹1.5 crore each)

Gulveer Singh (Aligarh, 10,000m)

Gulveer Singh (Aligarh, 15,00m)

Jay Kumar (Noida, mixed 4x400m Relay)

Bronze ( ₹75 lakh each)

Salman Khan (Amethi, double sculls)

Mairaj Ahmed Khan (Khurja, men’s skeet in shooting)

Prachi Chaudhary (Saharanpur, 400m)

Parul Chaudhary (Meerut, 3000m steeple chase)

Parul Chaudhary (Meerut, 1500)

Rohit Yadav (Jaunpur, javelin)

Jay Kumar (Noida, 4x400m relay)

Gulveer Singh (Aligarh, 5000m)

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Gold ( ₹1.5 crore)

Asmita Dey (Noida, judo)

Silver ( ₹75 lakh

Gulveer Singh (Aligarh, 10000m)

Bronze ( ₹50 lakh)

Gulveer Singh (Aligarh, 5000m)